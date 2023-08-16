James Edward Brantley Jr

James Edward Brantley, Jr., 55, of Colcord, Okla., died on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Northwest Medical Center of Bentonville.

He was born Jan. 15, 1968, at Fort Stewart, Ga., to James Edward Brantley and Cheryl Calhoune Shutt.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Cheryl Calhoune Shutt, and brother, Danny Brantley.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Brantley of the home; father, James Brantley and step-mother, Barbara; 7 sons, Dillion Brantley of Westville, Okla., James Edward Brantley III and wife, Makayla of Prairie Grove, Ark., Cody Price and wife, Katy of Colcord, Okla., Tyler Price and wife, Chelsi of Kansas, Okla., Dylan Price and wife, Katy Lynn of Kansas, Okla., Turner Price and wife, Allison of Rose, Okla., and Tanner Price and wife, Morgan of Rochester, NY; 1 daughter, Brandie Johnson and husband, Jeremy of Colcord, Okla.; 1 brother, Darrell Brantley of Gorham, Maine; 1 sister, Heather Brantley of Wrightsville, Ga.; six grandchildren, and many other loved ones.

A private Celebration of Life will held by the family.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Robin Arlene Henshaw

Robin Arlene Henshaw, 65, of Fayetteville, Ark., died on Aug. 8, 2023, at the Circle of Life, Springdale, Ark.

She was born June 15, 1958, in Lomalinda, Calif., to Donald and Lucille Cox.

She is preceded in death by both parents; and one great-grandson, Elijah Grey Thacker.

She is survived by her daughter, Malisa Stout, of the home; her son, David Wilmoth, of Fayetteville; her grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com

Jack Allan Robinson

Jack Allan Robinson, 21 died on Aug. 11, 2023.

He was born May 30, 2002, and raised by Dan and Lynn Paskiewicz.

He had cerebral palsy and was wheelchair-bound. He was a graduate of Siloam Springs High School in Siloam Springs, Ark., and attended Friendship Community Adult Services.

He enjoyed attending programs at Ability Tree and spending time outside.

He is preceded in death by his sister, El Drea Woods.

He is survived by his parents, Dan and Lynn Paskiewicz, of the home; his many siblings, Jamie and Tyler, of Colorado Springs, Colo.,; Kyle and Juliana, of Wichita, Kan.; Ryan and Erin, of Siloam Springs; Kristy, of Fayetteville, Ark.; Javonte, of Rogers, Ark.; Elijah, of Siloam Springs; his twin brother, Jon, of the home; Charod, of Siloam Springs; Shea, of the home; Kenneth, of the home; Paisley, of the home; Grayson, of the home; and many other family members and loved ones.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Timothy James Austin

Timothy James Austin, 67, of Colcord, Okla., died on Aug. 5, 2023.

He was born Nov. 14, 1955, in Alton, Ill., to Omar Allen Austin and Dorothy Eileen Miller.

He worked many years for Peterson Industries, spent some time as a roughneck in the oilfield of western Oklahoma, drove a school bus and cooked for several years at the Colcord Senior Citizens Center.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Lee Austin of Colcord, one son, Johnnie Allen Austin and wife Jana of Cherokee City, Ark.; one daughter, Dorothy Eileen Witt and husband Luke of Knightstown, Ind.; one sister, Dorothy Ann Austin, of Fairway, Kan.; two brothers, Omar Austin, of Mound City, Kan., and Bob Austin, of Burlison, Tenn.; six grandchildren, and one great-grandson.

A Celebration of life will be held in the near future at Orchard View Church.

