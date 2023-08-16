OPINION: Why the name Griz Bear, anyway?

Several people have asked me, "Why do you write a column under the name Griz Bear?"

Well, I started writing the columns almost 30 years ago while serving as a sheriff's deputy in Kansas and didn't want my editorial comments to be taken as a reflection of views at the sheriff's office. Writing under the pseudo name even gave me the opportunity to poke a little fun at my own department without being fired for telling the truth.

When I started truck driving again, writing the column gave me something to think about while bouncing down the road. Truck driving experiences gave me plenty to write about, too. And, though I didn't talk on the CB radio a lot, Griz Bear was my handle.

By the time I got into the newspaper business myself, my columns had been published in a number of newspapers. I suppose it was the column and the photos I submitted to the local county newspaper that unexpectedly won me the title of editor of our local Kansas newspaper back in the day, and well, the name Griz Bear kind of stuck.

In the Kansas communities where my column was published, people were wondering who this Griz Bear character was, so I wrote the following to help them figure it out.

Just who is Griz Bear anyway? Apparently, a lot of people are still asking this question even after many articles and clues. I've told quite a few people and thought everyone knew by now, but I guess I was wrong.

Do you remember the TV Show: "To Tell the Truth"?

This is another hint: I'm old enough to remember the show, and my kids never heard of it. I'm even old enough to remember hosts Bud Collyer and Gary Moore.

On this show, after a series of questions, the panel made their guesses as to who the real "so and so" was from the group of three (two imposters and one the real deal). Then they would have the real "so and so" stand up to see if they and the TV audience had guessed right.

Well, I have some questions and answers for you to help you guess who the real Griz Bear is:

Q. Griz, what is your life's work? Salesman? Waiter? Bartender? Newspaper carrier? Store clerk? Engraver? Printer? Photographer? Minister? Teacher? Truck driver? Writer? Publisher? Bus driver? Police officer? House painter?

A. Yes.

Q. Why the name Griz Bear? Do you act like a grizzly bear? Look like a grizzly bear? Or are you grisly when bare?

A. Yes.

Q. Why do you write these editorials?

A. Almost everyone takes me to be a very serious person, and I'm just sure that the Surgeon General is going to issue a warning any day saying that being serious all the time is hazardous to your health. I write the Griz Bear column so that I can say what I want to say, and often in a less than serious way.

Question time is over, and it's time to write down your guesses. Who is the real Griz Bear? And, "Will the real Griz Bear please stand up!" Well, I'm standing. If you guessed me, congratulations, you're right! If not, and you need another clue, keep reading my columns.

I don't think the above column helped too much when I first wrote it since a good number of people never did know Griz was me until my byline also appeared at the head of my column.

And, for those who now know that I am Griz Bear but are still wondering who Mrs. Griz is -- I didn't think it would be too hard to figure out, but I have been asked -- she is my wife. After all, who else would take such public teasing and published abuse and still keep loving me? She's certainly earned the title, don't you think?

Randy Moll is the managing editor of the Westside Eagle Observer. He may be reached by email at [email protected]. Opinions expressed are those of the author.