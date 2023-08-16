PREP FOOTBALL: Gravette uses two quarterbacks successfully during scrimmage against Greenland





GREENLAND -- Kelby Bohannon said the plan was to give Gabe Holmes and Cameron Bedwell equal opportunities to direct Gravette's offense during Tuesday's scrimmage against Greenland.

That strategy worked as two quarterbacks took their turns and contributed in the Lions' 28-0 victory over the Pirates at Ramey Memorial Field.

Holmes, a senior, threw for two touchdowns, including a 46-yarder to Kelton McDougal to end the scrimmage, while Bedwell, a sophomore, also threw a touchdown pass on his first attempt to run the offense.

"We pretty much split the snaps 50-50 all fall camp," Bohannon said. "Both of them can be very dynamic in different ways, and I'm very pleased with what we saw.

"I think the plan moving forward is to continue getting both of them snaps. As anybody knows, at any given time you can lose a guy. We have to make sure we have another one ready, and we feel really good with either one of those at the helm."

Gravette needed just five plays to strike on its opening possession as Holmes connected with Ashton Spears with a 35-yard touchdown pass, three plays after Jacob Gaylord's 26-yard run had put the Lions in Greenland territory. Bedwell then took his turn on the next possession and hit Conner Acosta with a 31-yard touchdown pass and gave Gravette a 14-0 cushion.

Greenland, seeing its first action under first-year Coach Cody Napier, went three-and-out on its two possesions, but the Pirates showed life after their defense held inside their 20. A holding penalty negated most of a long pass play from David Hendrix to Brandon Vaughn, but Greenland did get within the Gravette 35 before the drive stalled.

"There definitely was some good things," Napier said. "We hustled to the ball and we flew around. There are some things we need to correct. We need to finish on our tackles and stuff, and that killed us.

"Gravette is a good team and Coach Bohannon has done a really good job with them. We went out and played with them, but we hurt ourselves with a lot of mistakes that we have to get cleaned up. That's on me, and we'll get it cleaned up and ready to roll next week."

Kyler Austin scored on a 30-yard run for Gravette's third touchdown, then the Lions' final score was set up by their defense as Jake Mayo recovered a fumble in Greenland territory.

Both teams begin their regular season next week against local rivals as Gravette hosts Pea Ridge and Greenland takes on Lincoln.

ELKINS 28, PEA RIDGE 0

ELKINS -- Elkins didn't take long to display its big-play ability Tuesday.

Senior quarterback Dizzy Dean connected with Landon Martin on a 55-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and the Elks went on to defeat Pea Ridge 28-0 in a preseason scrimmage at John Bunch Jr. Memorial Field.

Martin also caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Landon Neal, a junior who threw two touchdown passes for the Elks. Neal also connected with John Townsend on a 60-yard touchdown pass shortly after coming in for Dean in the second quarter.

"Offensively, I'm pleased but we can't live and die by the big play," Elkins Coach Zach Watson said. "We've got to be able to run the football a little bit better. We committed a lot of penalties, so we need to clean things up. But any time in a half you can put up 28 points, I'm not going to be too mad."

The teams played two quarters in game-like conditions without punt returns and kick returns.

Elkins is expected to field another strong team after the Elks finished 10-2 last season and won the 4A-1 Conference championship. It was the Elks' most wins since 2002.

Martin got a couple of steps behind the Pea Ridge defense and Dean found him for the touchdown. The Elkins defense added to the scoreboard when Connor Hamm return an interception 30 yards for touchdown.

Dean left the scrimmage after one quarter and joined running back Da'Shawn Chairs on the sideline, where he was dressed in shorts and his No. 2 Elkins jersey. Ja'Quae Walden, who backed up Chairs last season, showed why Elkins wants to get him on the field more with some catches at receiver and runs out of the backfield for good yardage.

Class 5A Pea Ridge is trying to rebuild under Coach Brey Cook, a former University of Arkansas and Springdale Har-Ber standout. Pea Ridge accounted for the first big play of the game when quarterback Gavin Dixon escaped pressure from his 15 and connected with Waylon Fletcher, who was tackled at the Elkins 6 by Davion Hall. Hall's hustle play saved a touchdown and Elkins took over a play later following a fumble by Pea Ridge.

"They made a big play, but what I was so impressed with is the DB who got beat ran it down," Watson said. "That gave our defense a chance to play again and we forced a turnover there. I was very proud of Davion's effort on that play."



