PREP VOLLEYBALL: Otter strong at the net for Bentonville volleyball in benefit win





BENTONVILLE -- Class 6A Bentonville claimed four of the five sets against Class 3A Hackett in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit match Tuesday night at Tiger Arena.

The Lady Tigers won 25-22, 25-14, 16-25, 25-8 and 25-22 as 6-2 junior Tori Otter was dominant at the net at times throughout the match.

Otter finished with eight blocks and six digs, while Ella Aprea and Ady Bollinger finished with 12 digs apiece. Setter Audrey Adair also dished out nine assists for the Lady Tigers, who lost in the 6A state quarterfinals a year ago.

Bentonville Coach Allison Venable said she liked what she saw from several different players.

"It's nice to know that we have some depth because we have so many injuries right now," Venable said. "Trying to work those players back in and get those players recovered. But the next girl in line is ready to go. Also I think our seniors are learning how to lead. It's a really good senior group, which have taken over that leadership role.

"From the other side of things, things we need to work on, is having that mental toughness and pulling things out when you're up six or seven points. Tori Otter stood out tonight. She has so much athleticism. She's a force. She's kind of a brick wall at the net when she's blocking. And mostly just getting her in system and running her as much as we can. That would be tremendous."

The Lady Tigers scored the final three points to break from a 22-22 tie for the win. Bentonville was strong from the service line, notching four aces to jump to an 11-4 lead en route to the win in the second set.

Hackett Coach Bridget Freeman said her team is still putting some things together, but she liked the group's fight.

"We are trying to just piece it together," said Freeman, whose team lost to Baptist Prep in the Class 3A state final a year ago. "It's early in the season, see who looks good in what position, and roll with that."

There was good things to reflect upon, but still plenty to improve upon from the benefit match, Freeman said.

"I feel like the kids showed a lot of fight," Freeman said. "They lost that first one 25-22 and really wanted to win that one. My outside hitter's playing with a broken finger, so she's doing the best she can. My two middles really stepped up. I loved that they controlled the net in the third set. The 5-1 setter, she's used to a 6-2 where she gets to hit but using her in a 5-1 right now.

"I thought my libero did great. My sophomore who started for us, I hope she'll settled down some.You could see some nerves stepping in for that first game, so I want her to lock in."

Freeman said her team enjoyed the challenge of playing the larger classification team.

"We love it," Freeman said. "We love competition. The girls played hard club ball all summer and we love to play great teams. We love coming into this environment. We love seeing where we stand and I think it just really helps us. I think they learned how to fight. We've got a lot of things to work on and they exposed some of those things we can hit in practice before conference starts. But overall, I was proud of their heart and their fight and their hustle. They just really stuck with it."



