Scattershooting: As a birthday noted, ‘jump the gun’ begins

Indulge me for the awful indignity of announcing our governor's age – she just turned 41, a glorious age in life.

But like most women in politics (as well in real life) once past 21, well, men should never ask and most of us remaining pencil press types cringe at asking (and often printing) a lady's age.

While the nation's youngest governor, I think, the occupant of Arkansas's Governor's Mansion – Sarah Huckabee Sanders turned 41 on Aug. 13. There are seven of the 50 governors who are at or under 50 with our chief executive a clear half a decade younger than all of them.

So, we say a "belated" Happy Birthday to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders who has been last week welcoming new jobs and expansions of warehousing/distribution in central Arkansas, while also worrying about poultry plant layoffs and poultry-producing plant shutdowns in the state.

She has also been out in the public worrying about water problems in the Helena-West Helena and delta area. She has been a faithful storm chaser this spring, on the ground and walking the cities to some of the state's worst tornadoes in decades.

Being governor, you see, is a big job. But she knew that and was a real "novice" on taking on the challenges. It is a balancing act being governor.

She knows that as a second generation of her immediate family to live in the Governor's Mansion. And remember those who may doubt her, she is the mother of three very smart, well-rounded children and an overachieving husband.

And to much of Arkansas' chagrin at every level, she does seem clear of all the legal wranglings of her former boss and former President Donald Trump.

So, it is cake and ice cream and best wishes on turning 41. What were you doing at age 41? That is perhaps a question all of us over 65 should be asking ourselves. Instead of trying to poke fun at the nation's youngest governor, don't you think?

There is never a good time to do a bad thing. Or is it a bad time to do a good thing? Well, Arkansas's Secretary of State John Thurston, who is in his last year (due to term limits), decided quite early for my taste to toss his hat into the political ring to be the state's next Treasurer.

So, is that a good thing to announce so early, or a bad thing to do so quickly when the opportunity presents itself? This announcement was just a few or so after the long-illness and sudden death of Mark Lowery of Maumelle, the state Treasurer.

Gov. Sanders appointed a well-known and very familiar financial adviser at the capitol to be Lowery's immediate replacement, until the 2024 election cycle begins.

Thurston, who voters may recall, was also a two-term State Land Commissioner (2010-18) and became Secretary of State from (2019-23) and is still serving in that office.

A licensed minister and Bible college graduate, Thurston has been seemingly scandal-free but is known to always be looking out for the next election cycle, as a career politician.

His "tip of his cap" into the 2024 election cycle is perhaps early but does signal his intentions to hopefully limit those fellow Republicans and perhaps some Democrats from trying him on for this third state executive office.

So, is it ever a bad time to announce for public office? Or is it a good time to get ahead of the crowd who may have designs on this "vacant" state post?

There is some sad news about the growing number of state House of Representative members hanging up the political banner prior to the 2024 election cycle. I'll have more on a member who made quite a mark on northwest Arkansas for next week's column.

Until then I'll keep tearing out short notes from the reporter's notebook.

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at maylont[email protected]. The opinions expressed are those of the author.