School district raises the price on school breakfast and lunch





The Siloam Springs school board approved raising the price of school lunches by $0.15 for breakfast and $0.15 for lunch during the school board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Breakfast will cost $1.65 for grades K-8 and high school while lunch will cost $2.50 for grades K-8 and $3.00 for high school students, according to a proposal from Elizabeth Cheramie, child nutrition director. The school board unanimously approved the item with a vote of 5-0.

"We just got the information today," said Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick. "So we just had to try to get this information out before school starts."

Patrick said the Child Nutrition Department is its own entity within the school district and so it basically runs itself.

In order to balance what's best for kids and parents by providing them with a nutritious meal at the lowest possible price while ensuring that the bills are paid, Patrick said they had to look at what the average meal cost the school district during the previous school year and then what the expected cost would be for this school year.

"Last year a breakfast cost $1.64, to make a lunch on average was $3.26 for predicted cost," Patrick cost. "This year it goes to $1.71 and $3.39. Now that obviously doesn't sound like a lot, but when you talk about feeding over 4,000 kids a day to meals, it adds up really quick."

Patrick said the district looked at what other school districts have done and came up with a comparison breakdown and that led to the district's recommendation that breakfast and lunch prices be raised by $0.15 each.

Siloam Springs School District would be five cents higher than the Gentry School District, Patrick said. Another matter was raising the lunch price for adults who work for the district.

The district began charging $3.50 per adult and it has remained at that price ever since, Patrick said. When the state visited last year the district was told that they would have to raise their prices and gave the district a choice to raise it to either $4.50 or $4.75, Patrick said.

Patrick said they chose to go with the price of $4.75.

"So we still don't want to make any money," Patrick said. "Liz and I've talked about it, we never try to make a profit. We just want to pay the bills."

Food service debt

Another issue facing the nutrition department is food service debt, Patrick said. School Board member Grant Loyd said the district landed with $180,000 in unpaid last year.

"So the thing with food service debt, it never goes away," Patrick said. "So say a child is in kindergarten and has $200 worth of debt. They go to first grade. They still have $200 negative, but then they do another 200. That's 400 and it just adds up."

Patrick said the actual total was $185,000 in negative debt the previous school year. The district is working to address the matter, Patrick said. The two options Patrick presented were to turn the debt over to a collection agency or to keep students from walking at graduation.

The negative with a collection agency is they would take 30-40 percent of whatever they collect. The other idea is a loophole in the law, that requires a school district to give a student with food service debt a diploma but does not require the student to walk on stage.

Patrick was also unsure about this idea and said it may be something that the school board wants to discuss.

"So we're just trying to cover the cost of what it is with the bill and still ... Try to do the best thing you can for the people that our kids need to eat," Patrick said.

Another concern is that each individual student's food service debt is their own, Patrick said. If a student was to leave the district and had $5. left in his account it would have to be refunded to the student, Patrick said.

For now, a new state law allows all students who signed up to have free or reduced lunches to receive free lunches so the district is trying to get as many people to sign up for free or reduced lunches, according to Superintendent Jody Wiggins.

"If we can get as many signed up on free and reduced lunches as possible, that helps us considerably because the reimbursement helps us for each one of us," Wiggins said.

The school board also approved and heard the following items:

Meeting minutes from the July 13

Reports

Report by Wiggins.

Report by Amy Carter, assistant superintendent.

Report by Patrick.

Action items

Financial statement for July, 2023.

Teacher and administrator recruitment and retention plan.

Update on Policies 4.23 and 4.24.

Licensed resignations

Daren Ward, Middle School PE/Health/Coach.

Heather Lundy, Allen Elementary Art.

Isela Avila, High School Counselor.

Debbie Funderburg, Intermediate School SPED.

Licensed new hires for 2023-24

Savannah Richardson, Allen Elementary Counselor.

Sarah Bunson, Allen Elementary Second Grade.

Maria Barrientos, Southside Elementary, Third Grade.

Sidney Bieker, Intermediate School, Fifth Grade Main.

Leona Crowe, Intermediate SPED.

Corvin Issacson, Middle School Art.

Brendan Mize, High School Counselor.

Jeremy Schopper, High School Social Studies/Coach.

Student transfers in and out of district

Three students transferring into the Siloam Springs School District.

One student transferring out of the district.

Summer hire list/preparatory work through period

Summer hire list.

Approving Brian McHaney to work through his preparatory period from Aug. 15, 2023, to Jan. 9, 2024.

Certified transfers for 2023-24 school year

Courtney Noonan, from Allen Elementary 2nd Grade to Allen Elementary Art.

Tana Turney, from High School SPED to Assistant Transportation Director.

Kelci Madding, from Middle School 7th Grade Social Studies to Middle School 7/8 Family and Consumer Science.

Classified Transfer(s) for 2023-24 school year

Lindsey Schultz, from Transportation Admin to Assistant High School College Experience Facilitator.

Perry Philpot, from Allen Elementary SPED Paraprofessional to Registered Behavior Technician Paraprofessional.

Morgan Cochran from Intermediate School SPED Paraprofessional to PAWS Classroom Paraprofessional.

Consuelo Balderrama from High School Paraprofessional to Southside Administrative Assistant.

Classified resignations

Roberta Casey Northside Elementary Paraprofessional.

Talessa Collins Food Service.

Classified hires

Dami Leeds Allen Elementary SPED Paraprofessional.

Abigail Andrus Allen Elementary SPED Paraprofessional.

Adrian Anderson Middle School Library Media Aide.

Kimberly Myrick Food Service.

Lillian Paulette Food Service.

Safa Yasin Food Service.

Aleda Bell Food Service.

Michelle Koski Food Service.

Olivia Barnes Food Service.

Manrong Wang High School SPED Paraprofessional



