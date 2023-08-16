Siloam Springs students compete in HOSA international competition

Several Siloam Springs students attended the HOSA International Competition held June 20-25 in Dallas, Texas.

HOSA, which stands for Health Occupation Students Association, is an international organization which helps to empower HOSA-Future Health Professionals to become leasers in the global health community through education, collaboration and experience, according to hosa.org.

During the first week in March, Siloam Springs High School teacher Cassie Keen took 37 students to HOSA's state competition in Hot Springs.

"I took 37 students and eight qualified for internationals," Keen said.

The competition involved a lot of self-study where students have to learn the material themselves, Keen said. The seven students she took to the international competition in Dallas competed in different areas of the medical field.

"I had a student compete in nursing skills," Keen said. "They have to take a paper test and if they qualify they get to do skills. One team involved mental health promotion. (They) went to Southside and Siloam Health and Rehab. One student competed in medical, legal and ethical."

There were several standout students at the competition, Keen said. Anthony Cruz, one of the students from Siloam Springs, said he wants to be a doctor, according to Keen, who added that she is proud of all of them and their willingness to compete. Students also had classes on different things like virtual reality diagnosis machines.

The Siloam Springs team did not place at the international competition but were not discouraged, Keen said. Instead they are looking forward to next year's competition in Houston, Texas, she said.

"We had a really great time and everyone was so professional," Keen said. "We learned a lot of really great things ... to take back to school next year."

Submitted photo Students Karla Sandoval, Anthony Cruz, China Mojica-Loftin, Melanie Rodriguez and Anthony Wleklinski discover the wonders of anatomy at the Anatomage table at the HOSA International Competition held June 20-25 in Dallas, Texas.

