SS tennis teams lose to FSNS

The Fort Smith Northside tennis teams defeated the Siloam Springs Panthers and Lady Panthers in matches played Monday at John Brown University.

The matches were the first of the season for the Siloam Springs teams.

Northside won the boys' match by a 4-0 count and the girls' by a 3-1 score.

Ten players played their first high school tennis matches for Siloam Springs with four of those matches being decided by only a couple of games.

"Very encouraging," Siloam Springs coach Kelly Junkermann said after the matches. "The new freshman and sophomores played really well for the first time in a real match."

A bright spot for Siloam Springs was the play of last year's conference doubles semifinalists Ava Anglin and Maribel Riley, who defeated Northside's D. Scott and Ella Harman, 8-2.

"Ava and Maribel continue to win and that sure is satisfying to see," said Junkermann.

Siloam Springs' squads were without several players who were unable to play due to injuries.

"It will be nice to get some of our seniors back when we start conference play," Junkermann said. They're a pretty talented group and have worked darn hard for the past three years."

On the boys' side, Bryan Tran lost his match, 8-4, with Braden Bold and Braden Ratliff losing by scores of 8-0 and 8-4, respectively.

Nico Anglin was defeated, 7-5, and in a match that didn't count toward the team scores it was Siloam Springs' Jaden Ho winning his match, 8-3.

Panthers Zeke Becan and Anglin dropped their doubles match, 8-6, while Bennett Naustvik and Eli Mann were edged out by a 9-8 margin. The doubles teams of Preston Dawes and Beau Ghormley and Caleb Wallace and Walker Williams lost their matches by indentical 8-4 scores.

Lady Panthers Korbyn Briggs and Isabella Anglin both lost their singles matches by 8-2 scores. Natalie Pharr and Emma Fidler lost their doubles match, 9-7, while Broggs and Ava Howie teamed up in doubles for an 8-0 victory and Riley won her singles match by an 8-3 margin in a pair of matches that didn't count toward the team scores.

Bennett Horne/Herald-Leader

