WBCP holds ribbon cutting





GENTRY -- The ribbon was cut Thursday on a new office space, at 220 E. Main Street in Gentry, for the Western Benton County Partnership, a 501(c)3 organization seeking to create, promote and foster "growth and economic prosperity for the area's communities," according to its mission statement.

In attendance at the event were U.S. Sen. John Boozman, State Sen. Tyler Dees, State Rep. Delia Haak, mayors and chamber of commerce directors of western Benton County cities, and local business leaders. Haak, the partnership's executive director, cut the ribbon.

"The Western Benton County Partnership is structured much like the Northwest Council, which Mark Simmons helped form with Sam Walton, J.B. Hunt and Don Tyson over 20 years ago," said Arthur Hulbert, president and CEO of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce. "The Northwest Council was key in the development of the XNA airport and I-49 corridor."

The Western Benton County Partnership was formed in January, according to Haak.

"The Mission of the Western Benton County Partnership is to promote our region and grow our communities in a manner where current and future generations of families and businesses prosper. The Partnership is organized exclusively for charitable, religious, educational, and/or scientific purposes under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code or corresponding section of any future federal tax code," according to the organization's mission statement.

Cities in the western Benton County corridor include Siloam Springs, Gentry, Decatur, Gravette, and Sulphur Springs, Haak said.

"Our goal is to partner with key stakeholders, including municipalities, elected officials, school districts, chambers of commerce, and the business community. We all face the same challenges here," Haak said. "The realization is that we can get farther together than we can independently."

Broadband access and affordability, childcare access and affordability, the workforce, and infrastructure are an immediate focus of the Partnership.

Haak said broadband internet access is a big need for many in western Benton County and will be a focus of the Partnership.

She said that when most people think about infrastructure, they think of roads. However, the partnership is looking at not only roads but at bridges, railroads, and transportation in general, she said.

"There is a need for a four-lane between Siloam and the Missouri border," Haak said.

She said another plan the partnership is considering is a connector between Gravette and Northwest Arkansas National Airport.

With growth assured, the partnership aims to determine how the communities of western Benton County meet those demands as they come, Haak said.

"We need to plan for the future and the growth that is coming our way," she said.

Municipal leaders from all western Benton County communities are taking part, Haak said. The partnership includes four co-chairs who represent each component: business, chamber, city, and school.

Boozman praised Haak for the work she did bringing all of the different parties together and getting the Arkansas side to start speaking in one voice and making a huge difference.

"There's strength in numbers," Boozman said. "We're a lot smarter as a group than we are individually. And then again, it's just so much easier for us at the federal level, the state level, and helping you as you come together with a common common mind."

Greg Sutherland, who works at McKee Foods, represents the businesses involved, Hulbert represents the chambers of commerce, Gentry mayor Kevin Johnson will represent the mayors of the cities involved, and Gravette School District superintendent Maribel Childress will represent the school districts, Haak said.

The organization also plans to help with the grant application process for westside communities to receive federal, state, and private funding for needed projects.

"We work for and on behalf of our local chamber of commerce officials and local government officials by providing an array of planning and training services carefully tailored to fit the needs of the region. These are resources that can help solve challenges, provide expertise and empower our communities to grow and prosper," the mission statement says.

Marc Hayot of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader contributed to this article.

Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer U.S. Sen. John Boozman (center) poses for a photo with State Rep. Delia Haak and State Sen. Tyler Dees at the ribbon cutting for the new office of the Western Benton County Partnership in Gentry on Thursday.



Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer State Sen. Tyler Dees (left) listens while U.S. Sen. John Boozman (right) addresses those gathered for the ribbon cutting at the new office of the Western Benton County Partnership in Gentry on Thursday.



Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer State Rep. Delia Haak listens while U.S. Sen. John Boozman addresses those gathered for the ribbon cutting at the new office of the Western Benton County Partnership in Gentry on Thursday.





