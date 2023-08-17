Springdale’s Lena Souvannarath dances second season with OKC Thunder





Lena Souvannarath spends long hours working toward singular moments.

The 23-year-old Springdale native is heading into her second season on the Oklahoma City Thunder's dance team, the O'City Crew.

She admits that pre-show jitters may always be part of her moments in the halftime spotlight.

"I don't think they ever go away," she laughs. But after one big, deep breath, Souvannarath is ready to dance and rile up the crowd at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. It's her job to make sure the crowd keeps having fun -- even if the team isn't playing well.

"A lot of people, when they audition for professional teams, they think all they do is dance," said Cristhian Guzman, performance teams manager for the OKC Thunder. "A lot of what we do is the fan interaction part; that is the majority of what we do throughout a game. We're supporting our basketball team. And we're also making sure that the fans are having a good time at the game."

Outside of the stadium, she shows up with the team in the community through community outreach.

"That's one of the many things that the O'City Crew gets to do," Guzman said. On the afternoon of our conversation, Guzman says that Souvannarath was out at back-to-school events at 7 a.m., helping kids get excited about the first day of school.

"She works a day job and then she comes to practice at night," Guzman said. "Tonight we have training camp from 7 to 10. So you know, she is beautiful as can be with makeup and hair ready to go at 7 a.m., then goes to her day job. And then she comes tonight for training camp for three hours."

"That girl, she's a hard worker. She never complains. She just does her job and smiles. She's amazing."

To support her dancing career, Souvannarath works as a receptionist for an optometrist from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After work, she says, she rushes home to have a little dinner and then it's time for long practices for that short routine at half-time.

"Then we go home, go to bed and do it again," Souvannarath said of training days. She uses her weekends to prepare meals for the week and catch up on sleep. She also fits in weekend dance classes at one of Oklahoma City's numerous dance schools to discover different styles of choreography and further develop her own moves.

Souvannarath's work ethic is what first caught Guzman's attention.

"I feel like I've had her for like 20 years because I had her for college," Guzman said. At the time, Guzman was the head of the cheer and dance program at Neosho County Community College in Chanute, Kan., and Souvannarath was co-captain of the pom squad at Springdale High School.

Guzman said it's a rare gift to be able to coach more than one or two seasons, especially across different organizations. "It's a coach's dream, especially when they make it pro."

At Neosho County Community College, Guzman led the team to national competitions before departing to take an assistant coach position with OKC Thunder for the dance squad.

Meanwhile, Souvannarath finished her degree while at Neosho College following a brief absence during the early days of the covid pandemic. After graduation, she reached out to her former coach at OKC Thunder and landed an audition for the professional dance squad.

"She's been just as amazing as she was on the college dance team [and] continues to grow and continues to get better," Guzman said. "I've always loved that about Lena; she's not really ever complacent. She continues to try to get better. And now she's surrounded by some of the best dancers in the state of Oklahoma.

"It's been amazing to see her grow as a dancer and as a human."

"Coming out here has definitely taught me how to make connections with people a lot quicker, especially out in a public setting," Souvannarath said. "Being able to see and interact with everyone was one of my biggest challenges, just because I was always surrounded by the same people. I felt like I knew everybody. And now I'm getting to know a lot of different people."

"The fact that she's moved two different times to pursue her dream," is incredible, Guzman said. "She's a very family-oriented person ... (and yet) she misses out on birthdays and things like that. I'm always really proud of her for doing what she had to do to kind of pursue her dreams."

Souvannarath loves spending time with her two brothers and parents when she comes back to Northwest Arkansas to visit. The three siblings are 10 years apart, and she's the middle child, she said.

In addition to cheering on NBA players, she also cheers for her 13-year-old brother, who plays football for Central High School in Springdale.

"All of them are being so supportive, and they've always been so supportive of me," she said. "So they do have a hard time letting me go whenever I had to move to a different state. It's always heartwarming to know that they're always there. I can always go back home if I need to. They're not going anywhere. That's my backbone."

When asked what initially led her toward dance, she pauses.

"I think about that question a lot, and I have no idea," she said, recalling her middle school days when she did some cheering at J.O. Kelly Middle School in Springdale. A couple years later, the newly opened Lakeside Junior High School announced tryouts for its cheer squad, and she was again selected.

"I ... was surprisingly flexible. I had a little bit of rhythm. And we evolved from there," she said. "At the end of the day, I have to take a step back and look at how far it's gotten me, and how much I actually enjoy it, and that I'm constantly doing it."

Her advice for when the hectic schedule becomes too much is, "Enjoy the moment," she said. "As much as we do our routines, when you look at it in hindsight, you're only out there for a minute. It's a lot to take in, but it's fun."

Now that she's got one season down with the OKC Thunder, she's finding that she loves working with the community too.

"I think, for me, it's always the people, especially since we are so involved in the community," she said, especially the kids. "I love it when they come to me and say, 'I remember you.'"

In the last year, Souvannarath read books to kids during a special event with the Rolling Thunder Book Bus, which is a state-wide literacy program for kids at the kindergarten through fifth-grade reading level. She also likes handing out goodies during Saturday games hosted by the team's Thunder Youth Basketball team. Souvannarath also loves to inspire new dancers in the junior dance clinic for ages 5-17.

"That's one of my favorite events that we do throughout the year," she said. "We show them a routine one day, and then we'll have a little practice on the day of the [performance] on the court so that they can get their little jitters out -- well, some of them. And then they come back and we'll perform for a halftime. They'll have their little experience on the court."

Right now Souvannarath is focused on following her dance career even further, but in the distant future she wants to come home and share her experiences.

"I definitely want to work a lot before I get to that point," she said. "But I think at the end of the day, I do want to come back home and just be able to share what I've learned throughout all of my experiences. I'm thankful to be here, but hopefully, I don't just stop here."

"She's already done so much. She has no idea how much she has set herself up just trying it out. See if it'll work," Guzman said. "She's definitely brave."

