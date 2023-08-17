Still flying high: Northwest Arkansas National Airport has best July yet for passenger numbers





HIGHFILL -- Passengers at the Northwest Arkansas National Airport in July were up almost 20% from July 2022, according to new data from airport officials.

"We continue to see strong passenger demand at XNA for all six airlines, well above precovid levels," said Andrew Branch, chief operating officer. "All indications point to 2023 being a record year."

In July, 93,860 people caught a flight from the airport, according to Transportation Safety Administration data -- an 18.5% increase from the 79,206 passengers reported in July 2022, and beating the previous July record of 91,222 in 2019.

July marked the airport's seventh consecutive month of record-high passengers, said Aaron Burkes, CEO.

"If travel demand holds up through the end of the year, we will have our biggest year ever," he said.

June was this year's biggest month to date, when 97,842 people boarded planes at the airport.

Through July, 567,014 people had caught flights from Northwest Arkansas National this year, a 19.5% increase from the 474,288 reported through July 2022.

Last year was the airport's second-best year since opening despite lingering effects of the covid-19 pandemic. But, 2022 was still down 9.4% from its best year, 2019.

Airport officials have used 2019 as a measuring stick because the covid-19 pandemic decimated travel beginning in early 2020. The airport had a record year in 2019 with 922,553 passengers. In 2020, passengers declined 61% to 360,133.

Burkes said fares at the airport have continued to decrease while fares at other airports have been increasing, according to U.S. Department of Transportation traffic and fare data.

"Comparing first quarter 2023 to first quarter 2019, our average domestic fare decreased by 6.7% while the average domestic fare for all other domestic airports increased by 12.8%," Burkes said. "We are achieving our goal of offering our passengers greater convenience with more direct destinations on more airlines at lower prices."

According to Mike Lum with Volaire Aviation, an airport consulting firm, the average domestic fare from Northwest Arkansas is about $235 each way and the average international fare increased 0.4% to $542 each way. By comparison, the average domestic fare at all lower 48 airports increased 12.8% from $166 in first quarter 2019 to $187 in first quarter 2023.

Most international travel from Northwest Arkansas continues to be leisure travel to vacation destinations, Burkes said.

Frances Mayo, owner of Around the World Travel, said Northwest Arkansas residents continue to show a healthy appetite for leisure travel after a couple of dismal years during the pandemic.

"Historically, August is a slower month due to the kiddos going back to school," Mayo said. "But, the number of inquiries this year is my best in 33 years. Inquires for 2024 are soaring especially for spring break and summer travel. Alaska and European river cruises are by far my most popular destinations."

Mayo said her best advice is to book travel at least six to eight months in advance and to bring lots of patience to the airports.

Burkes said there also indications that business travel -- traditionally the airport's strongest sector -- continues to rebound.

"Going back just one year ago to the first quarter of 2022, Orlando -- a leisure destination -- was number one, and leisure destinations like Las Vegas and Tampa were displacing Denver and Chicago in the top five," Burkes said. "New York, typically a business destination, is back in the number one spot. Other business destinations like Denver, Dallas and Chicago are also now back in the top five."

Toronto, a business destination, has also moved back into the top five international destinations this year, adding support to the notion business travel is increasing, Burkes said.

Passenger numbers are about more than bragging rights for airport officials. The numbers are also used to determine when expansion projects will need to begin at the airport.

The first targeted number for starting projects is 900,000 passengers, which is about where Northwest was in 2019 before the pandemic decimated air travel. The targeted numbers for subsequent projects are 1.1 million, 1.3 million, 1.5 million and 1.7 million passengers.

A major terminal renovation is underway at Northwest Arkansas National. Other projects range from new and expanded concourses to another parking garage to a hotel on the property.

Airport officials expect to spend about $620 million on various projects over the next 20 years, allowing for inflation. Officials review and analyze operations and passenger numbers annually to determine if they need to rearrange projects or change priorities. Each project has a visual and written description of what it is and a time frame.



