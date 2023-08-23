Arrests and citations

Aug. 14

Ronnie Jason Drummond, 47, arrested in connection with battery in the third degree.

Catherine Carolyann Isbell, 32, arrested in connection with parole violation.

James Andrew Crawley, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Ashley Nichole Tilghman, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 15

Steven Michael Teel, 46, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements.

George Mitchell Smith, 57, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Steven Michael Teel, 47, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements x2.

Andrew Tate Stewart, 31, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

Aug. 16

Roy Walker Medley, 39, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; domestic battery -- third degree; aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Terrell Hunter Martin, 28, arrested in connection with aggravated assault.

Randall W. Hollingsworth, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Meagan Nicole Lunsford, 34, arrested in connection with WNO 23005314.

Todd Rian Wilson, 46, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Dallas Ontis Montana Rose Bierman, 27, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Aug. 17

Danielle Marie Roberts, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jason Dwayne Pack, 43, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Aug. 18

Charlie Bruce Baltrusch, 23, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree; disorderly conduct; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

Aug. 19

A J Lane Carlyle, 19, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Aug. 2o

Tavis Rains, 33, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the second degree.

Octavio Ballesteros Jr., 19, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Yefer Enelci Perez, 25, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; aggravated assault; breaking or entering; battery in the third degree; theft of property; assault on family or household member -- third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.