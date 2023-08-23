Benton County’s justices of peace considering amending meeting ordinance

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County justices of peace requested the county attorney research to see if Quorum Court members can continue to participate virtually in committee meetings.

The issue was discussed at the court's Committee of Whole meeting Tuesday night.

The justices want Tom Kieklak, county attorney, to do research to see whether the justices legally are allowed to participate remotely in meetings.

The court is considering amending the ordinance concerning meetings. The current ordinance that was approved Oct. 28, 2021, allows a justice of peace to attend three meetings per year by remote means, and the justice will be allowed to vote at each meeting and to be paid for the meetings. The ordinance was passed in response to the covid 19 pandemic.

The justices are considering increasing the number of meetings Quorum Court members can attend virtually and be allowed to vote at each meeting.

Besides the Committee of Whole, the court currently has three committees, finance, jail and planning.

The justices of peace are paid $280 per meeting, but only one meeting per day is paid, County Clerk Betsy Harrell said.

"If they go from Finance into "Budget", or Special Committee of the Whole into Quorum Court, they only get paid one meeting," she said.

Justice of Peace Brian Armas said the ordinance needs to be amended. He said justices of the peace should be able to virtually attend more than three meetings and be allowed to vote at the meetings.

Armas recommended increasing the virtually attendance to six committee meetings.

JP Joseph Bollinger said with today's technology it would be appropriate to increase the number of meetings even if justices of peace are not paid after the third meeting, but they should still be able to vote.

Justice of Peace Carrie Perrien Smith said she's resistant to increasing it to six online meetings. "I think they elect us to show up for meetings," she said.

Smith said she could see expanding the online attendance to accept if there are medical reasons or someone has a death in the family.

The issue does not impact Quorum Court meetings since the state law requires the Quorum Court to meet in person and the virtual attendance is not an option.

County Judge Barry Moehring said he recently had a discussion with an attorney from the Arkansas Association of Counties. The attorney questioned whether the county should have the ordinance concerning virtual attendance in place, he said.

Moehring said it would be wise to get a legal opinion concerning the ordinance.

"If you change it I recommend getting a legal endorsement on it," Moehring said.

JP Joel Jones, who chairs the Finance Committee, said the chairman of each of the committees could decide whether justices will be able to vote if they attend more than three meetings virtually.

Jones said he planned to allow the justices to vote on the Finance Committee.

Harrell said the voting requirements are in the ordinance and the chairs of the committee may not be able to disregard the option. She urged the justices to have Kieklak research the issue before the Quorum Court amends the ordinance.

Justice of Peace Joel Edwards questioned what would happen if someone has back surgery and is out for four months and can't attend meetings.

Edwards said the justices of peace are open to the voting issue. He said the bigger issue is missing days and getting paid.

Jones said one solution is for justices of peace to be paid only for attending the monthly Quorum Court meetings.

The justices of peace asked Kieklak to research the issue and bring his findings to the Quorum Court.

Kieklak is expected to report his findings at the Quorum Court meeting Thursday night.

Treasurer Bobby Hill said Washington County justices of the peace are paid at a daily rate of $200 per day when they attends meetings. They are paid the $200 as a per diem, regardless of how many meetings they attend. They are not paid $200 per meeting, just $200 per day.