Board hears update on golf course

City directors heard an update on the Siloam Springs Golf Course during the city board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Bryan Minnis of Maxim Golf Solutions, the managing company for the Siloam Springs Golf Course, presented the update. Minnis spoke about how the city owned the land for the golf course and the Siloam Springs Golf Club is the leaseholder and Maxim Golf is the company managing the golf course.

"I wanted to kind of give you an update and tell you where we're at," Minnis said.

Minnis said the city gave the golf course $30,000 last year. The golf course also received gifts from different citizens and organizations within the Siloam Springs community which totaled $90,000.

The goal for the Siloam Springs Golf Club is to reach all of those who love the game of golf, Minnis said. Minnis showed slides of different greens at the golf course.

"We've come a long way," Minnis said. "We've had some successes. We've had some failures."

Minnis said he played golf on the Siloam Springs Golf Course that day and said while the course had made strides there are also some challenges that it was facing.

Currently, golf course staff members are in the process of tearing down the old cart sheds, Minnis said.

"And so we've consolidated the golf cart storage for members that have carts down," Minnis said. "We're going to be able to eliminate about 40% of that and just tear it down. We will then block off the road and protect it from vandals."

The remaining structures will be painted green and it will be kept in better repair, Minnis said. Minnis also said the golf course is about halfway there and that club members and patrons have volunteered to help with the upkeep of the greens and other parts of the course.

Minnis then showed photos of the course. Three holes were shown -- the No. 2 hole, No. 5 holle and No. 9 hole. Minnis said that the No. 9 hole was seeded with Bermuda Grass, and the No. 5 hole was half-seeded with Bermuda grass.

A photo of the No. 2 hole at different stages of repair was shown to the board. Minnis said that the rain the city received the last few weeks helped the grass on the holes grow, but irrigation is still something that the course needs to work on.

Minnis prefaced his next statement by saying it is not a call for sympathy, but in order to continue rehabbing the golf course it will need an extra $50,000 from the city.

"It's not a statement of 'we want your sympathy,'" Minnis said. "I just want you to know that when we talk about what the golf course needs if you want golf to survive here, I want you to know that we're not here with our hand out. We're here with our hands in."

Minnis said he believes in the project and considers the golf course an important asset, especially with the Siloam Springs Chamber Challenge and the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Benefit both coming in September.

Board response

Director Mindy Hunt asked City Attorney Jay Williams if there was a liability for non-city employees using city equipment. Williams said the city is statutorily entitled to immunity from damage claims, except to the extent they are covered by insurance so there would not be a problem.

Hunt then said she thought the $120,000 the golf course obtained last year would bring the golf course to where it needed to be and asked if it was more than they realized at first. Minnis said in part yes.

"Golf courses are complicated," Minnis said. "But some of the infrastructure needs to the golf course are greater than what we assess them to be."

Minnis took responsibility for that and said that they didn't have the time as well as saying some of the issues were unforeseen. He also said some of the things they uncovered were unpaid bills, and other things the golf course did not know about until collectors came calling.

"Today our bills are paid, our employees are paid, our debts are paid, our equipment is paid," Minnis said. "But some of those things were unforeseen expenses."

Director Carol Smiley wanted to clarify that the golf course is needing $50,000 and then asked if they were going to ask for any more.

"I won't tell you that this will solve all of the problems that the golf course has for sure," Minnis said. "But it will solve that one. I'm confident of that."

Minnis also said this was not meant to put the city in a corner but if the golf course fails golf may not be resurrected anytime soon which would be bad for student athletes.

Smiley said coming from a golf family she understands the importance of golf in a community but said that $50,000 is a lot of the citizens' money to spend.

"And I do believe in the golf course," Smiley said. "And I think it's important for our students and our businesses as well."

Director Betsy Blair picked up on something Minnis said about how it would take $300,000 annually to run the golf course but so far the course had only made $260,000 and asked what it would take for the golf course to make $300,000 next year.

Blair also asked how Siloam Springs was able to support two golf courses when the town was a third of the size it is today but can't support one golf course today.

Minnis replied that the community will support the golf course but the course is presently unplayable.

"We are on the verge of having a product that people will patronize," Minnis said. "But we're not quite there yet and we need some infrastructure to do it and we don't have the cash to do it."

Director Reid Carroll said he likes golf and believes that Minnis has a proactive game plan for the golf course. Carroll said it seemed like they were underfunded and if the city were to give them the $50,000, would the golf course consider engaging the community again for funds.

Minnis said the golf course would seek as much help as it can get. Carroll said he doesn't want the city to not have the golf course because it means people have to go elsewhere to do something.

Hunt agreed with Carroll but wondered if the parks and recreation could loan out personnel and equipment to the golf course and the city would have less money to put out. Minnis expressed interest in the idea.

Smiley said she wanted the city to continue to have a golf course.

"I think it does provide quality of life," Smiley said. "I know it's not going to make a profit, but there are a lot of citizens out there that enjoy the game of golf."

Mayor Judy Nation said she believes she knows what the board wants to do and directed city administrator Allan Gilbert to draw up a proposal for board to approve the funds.

The directors also approved and heard the following items:

Consent agenda

Regular meeting minutes for the Aug. 1 city board meeting.

Dedication of utility easements for the 1000 to 1100 block of Cheri Whitlock Parkway.

Dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for 2800 Waukesha Road.

Dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for 20927 Keck Road.

Approvals

Airport Ground Lease for an 8100 square foot building with P&P Holdings.

Ordinances

Placing Ordinance 23-20 regarding the rezoning of the 2600 block of North Country Club Drive from R-2 (Residential medium) to C-1 (General commercial) on its second and third readings and then taking a separate vote to approve the ordinance.

Placing Ordinance 23-21 concerning the rezoning of the 2000 block of Brashears Road from C-2 (Roadway commercial) to I-1 (Industrial) on its second reading.

Staff reports

June financials

Administrator's report