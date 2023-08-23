Community development to host town hall meeting

The Siloam Springs Community Development Department invites the community to a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

"This town hall meeting will be a chance for the public and applicants to see the city's community development process," said Kevin Moore, Interim Community Development Directory. "City staff will provide an overview of the process for commercial projects and subdivisions that are developed in and around Siloam Springs. We hope citizens will come connect with the staff responsible for the review of all major projects within the city of Siloam Springs."

The Town Hall Meeting will be streamed live on the city's YouTube channel at youtube.com/@cityofsiloamsprings. Visit SiloamSprings.com to view and download the town hall presentation.