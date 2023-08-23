Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Newsletters Where to Buy Opinion Sports Religion Business Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Community development to host town hall meeting

by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

The Siloam Springs Community Development Department invites the community to a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

"This town hall meeting will be a chance for the public and applicants to see the city's community development process," said Kevin Moore, Interim Community Development Directory. "City staff will provide an overview of the process for commercial projects and subdivisions that are developed in and around Siloam Springs. We hope citizens will come connect with the staff responsible for the review of all major projects within the city of Siloam Springs."

The Town Hall Meeting will be streamed live on the city's YouTube channel at youtube.com/@cityofsiloamsprings. Visit SiloamSprings.com to view and download the town hall presentation.

Print Headline: Community development to host town hall meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Springdale’s Lena Souvannarath dances second season with OKC Thunder
by Monica Hooper
Still flying high: Northwest Arkansas National Airport has best July yet for passenger numbers
by Ron Wood
WBCP holds ribbon cutting
by Marc Hayot
City announces townhall for July 24
by Marc Hayot
School district raises the price on school breakfast and lunch
by Marc Hayot
ADVERTISEMENT