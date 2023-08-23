Fite’s retiring leaves a big void few in area can fill

The announcements in the last few weeks of retirements from the state House of Representatives have caused a small and expected stir among the media and in local communities. But last week's very sincere, emotional announcement of her retirement from the House by State Rep. Charlene Fite of Van Buren really sent waves of emotions throughout Arkansas.

Since elected in 2012 to then-House District 80, which was then the entire western side of Washington County and a very large western section of rural Crawford County, the tall, attractive and uniquely intelligent, retired speech pathologist has plowed a deep furrow in the legislative history that few can match.

With her stage-like poise and deep religious background as a foreign missionary to the Far East, Charlene Fite has worked tirelessly for children and youth, especially those in the state's care, along with major accomplishments in standards for the Arkansas School for the Deaf and other disabled communities.

And please, Mr. and Mrs. Voter, understand she is still the state Rep. for House District 24 (which includes a smaller area in Washington County and most of Crawford County), until Jan 13, 2025.

She is one of the longest-serving women in the current House. And in all transparency, she is one of the easiest to work with (in the press) and most reliable, efficient and hardest working representatives in my 40 years plus memory.

And I consider her a friend, ever since an "ah ha" moment on the campaign trail as she attended a Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce picnic on the West farm near Battlefield Park on one hot, hot July day.

It was, for me, on that day, a watershed moment: I was talking with one of the very best candidates for the state legislature in a field of three for the House district, that truly needed a "get things done" House member.

Later in an election cycle, Hutchinson, in the middle of his four-year term, was holding events to help House Republicans with opposition in the cycle. He came to a "meet the candidate" at Prairie Grove with Fite and later said, "You filled that room to overflowing, not me. I need you with me on the next campaign."

The most remarkable personality trait to Rep. Fite is her deep humility. She knows literally all the House and Senate staff and most all the staff of the working folks in the state capitol.

"Serving District 24, and prior to that District 80, has been one of the greatest honors of my life. My goal was to leave my beloved state better than I found it, and I believe I've done that through my work with children in foster care, our juvenile justice system, our military, our elderly population, victims of domestic violence and those trapped in human trafficking, people living with disabilities, public safety, and making Arkansas the most pro-life state in the nation."

"There are seasons in life, and I'm entering a new season. ... I will not seek re-election. I'm allowing time for the right candidate to step forward. Being a state representative involves much more than being pro-life and pro-gun. I want someone who will serve the people and who will advocate for those who have no voice."

"There is more good work to be done and I will give the district and state my fullest efforts through the end of my term, which ends January 13, 2025."

"My highest moments have not been on the floor of the House or in committee rooms getting legislation passed. My greatest moments have been when I've been able to do something to help an individual Arkansan with an issue involving the state government. Sometimes it's involved a child in foster care, a family adopting, a veteran frustrated about getting benefits, a farmer facing tax or highway problems. Being able to cut through red tape and get an answer to make lives better has made every struggle I've faced worthwhile."

"My biggest disappointments have been when, despite all my efforts, I've been unable to unravel a problem or obtain the desired results for someone. This is often because the issue involves federal or local authorities rather than those at the state level."

"Legislatively, I've never lost a bill on the House floor, but this session the bill I sponsored to increase penalties for injuring or killing a worker in a highway construction zone easily passed the House, but failed on the Senate floor during the last week of the session. Time didn't allow for me to figure out why Senators voted no and rework it."

She will indeed be missed.

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at maylon[email protected]. The opinions expressed are those of the author.