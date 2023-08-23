Manage Subscription
Fourth Friday Cancelled due to heatwave

by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

August's Fourth Friday, scheduled for Aug. 25 and whose theme was "Dog Days of Summer," has been canceled due to the current heatwave.

According to a press release submitted by Megan Whitworth the intense temperatures would have provided a safety hazard to people and animals.

Despite the cancellation, the band Brick Fields Blues Therapy Group will still perform beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Chautauqua Amphitheater, according to the release.

"While we prioritize safety, we're excited to provide an evening of music for the community," Whitworth said. "Join us for Brick Fields' performance and stay hydrated with water available for attendees."

