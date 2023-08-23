Manage Subscription
JBU welcomes record freshman class

by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

John Brown University welcomed a record-setting class of 384 freshman students to the Siloam Springs campus on Wednesday, Aug. 16, to begin five days of orientation before classes start on Aug. 21. Total new student enrollment, including transfer students and students returning after one or more semesters away, is 441.

Several student population groups saw marked increases, including students from northwest Arkansas, student athletes, Latino American students, international students and missionary kids. The previous record for the largest freshman class was 361 students in 2007.

Hannah Bradford, director of undergraduate admissions, said several factors contributed to the increase, including allocating additional money for financial aid and streamlining processes for test-optional students.

The projected total enrollment for on-campus undergraduate students is 1,290, representing a 6% increase from fall 2022.

"As we talk with incoming students and their families, we hear over and over that they appreciate JBU's Christian mission," said Ryan Ladner, D.B.A., vice president for enrollment management. "Families recognize that while JBU may not be their least-expensive option, the value of our rigorous, Christ-centered, liberal arts education is a good investment that will reap benefits for years to come."

Final enrollment numbers are officially reported after the eleventh day of classes.

