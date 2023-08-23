Lady Panther open season with sweep of Pea Ridge

The Siloam Springs Lady Panthers opened their volleyball season with a 3-0 win over the Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks Monday night at the Panther Activity Center.

Siloam Springs won the first two sets by scores of 25-7 and 25-9 before rallying from a 8-0 deficit to take the third, 25-13.

"I was a little nervous about how they would come out with that big of a student section and talking about it all day at school and all the first-game jitters," said first-year Siloam Springs coach Carrie Thammarath. "They have been working so hard and I didn't want them to get overwhelmed with the stress of the game because they have such high expectations for themselves and for the team."

Errors placed the Lady Panthers in a hole in the early stages of the third set before Siloam Springs asserted itself with four kills by Story Castagna, who finished with 11 on the night, another by Jetta Broquard, who tallied nine, and an ace by Cenzi Johnson.

The last tie of the set came at 13-13 on a Pea Ridge hitting error. Siloam Springs then scored the final 12 points to seal the match.

"We were just making mistakes we hadn't been making all game long," Thammarath said of the early deficit. "I think that's maybe when some of those nerves set in because they had put away two sets really efficiently. But after we were able to tie the score they didn't look back."

She added, "I'm not disappointed about that because that's going to happen early on in a season to most teams. I think that's really good to be able to push out of those holes early on so as the season goes on it's easier to push out of them."

Pea Ridge coach Jonna Lawver said the match "shows some areas we need to work on, but it also shows leaders in high stress situations and who we can depend on in those situations when we're down." She continued, "It's a good start to the season before we start conference season."

Following Castagna and Broquard in the kills department were Lillian Wilkie with seven and Mesa Broquard with two.

Jetta Broquard lead the team with a hitting percentage of just .400.

"Ideally we like that over .250, so she was way over that," said her coach.

Story hit .421 and Wilkie .238. Aveary Speed, who notched five kills, hit over .200.

Haley Thomas hit .444 with her setter dumps, registering four kills out of nine attempts.

Trinity Collette led the team in digs with 10, followed by Natalie Ross (nine), Johnson (five), Chaney Stanaland (six) and Haley Thomas (six).

The Lady Panthers recorded 15 aces as a team against seven service errors.

"The girls do a really good job of identifying good locations to serve and mixing it up," Thammarath said. "And they've got very aggressive serves."

Thomas led the team with five aces. Ross and Stanaland had four each and Wilkie and Johnson one apiece.

Thomas also notched a team-high 27 assists.

Har-Ber 5,

Siloam Springs 0

SPRINGDALE -- Siloam Springs was shut out, 5-0, in a benefit game against Har-Ber on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Officials allow teams playing in a benefit game to play five sets instead of the usual three. Har-Ber, a 6A squad ranked No. 6 in one preseason poll, won all five over 5A Siloam Springs by scores of 25-23, 25-15, 25-17, 25-20 and 15-6.

"Har-Ber's a really athletic, disciplined team," said Thammarath. "We played pretty competitive volleyball for most of those sets, but we struggled getting out of the holes. But we were able to hang with a team ranked so high and we got better through that game."

Up next

Siloam Springs traveled to Gravette Tuesday night and will play in the Early Bird Tournament in Bentonville on Saturday.