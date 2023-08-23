Lions hoping to build on strong season

GRAVETTE -- After winning only nine games overall since the beginning of the 2018 season, last year's version of the Gravette Lions finished 6-5 and made the Class 4A state playoffs for the first time since 2017. Fifth-year head coach Kelby Bohannon and his staff have used that bump in success as a rally cry headed into the 2023 campaign.

"Coming off the success of last year there has been a different buzz around the program," Bohannon said. "Kids are ready to be back at it."

The Lions will be looking to add to the improvements by not allowing themselves to be satisfied with the results from a year ago.

"Last year, we set a goal to host a playoff game," said Bohannon. "That was a mission accomplished. After the fact, we realized we didn't set our goals high enough and we should have had higher expectations for ourselves. We want to do more."

Gravette will get its chance to prove itself early in non-conference action as the Lions host Class 5A Pea Ridge in Week 0 and head to 5A Prairie Grove in Week 2 before taking a week off and facing last year's 4A-1 champion Elkins.

Bohannon builds his non-conference schedule to prepare his team for the conference season and knows it will be important to come out of the gates strong. That challenge comes with even more adversity than normal as the Lions have been bitten by a bit of the preseason injury bug.

"We lost our leading tackler and only returning defensive back in senior Ian Leonard (5-9, 165)," said Bohannon. "But he's worked extremely hard in his rehabilitation to get in a position to maybe be able to play this season and that's remarkable. He really wants to make it back."

The players currently sidelined do not stop with Leonard.

"We've also lost two returning offensive lineman with one gone for the season," said Bohannon. "Morgan Dagley (5-7, 270), is likely a couple of weeks out from returning, but we certainly need him back. We know that's a part of the game and we are working to navigate it. We aren't using that as an excuse but are doing the best we can."

Despite the injuries, offensively, Gravette returns a lot of production and experience.

"Gabe Holmes (6-0, 220) returns after being a leading receiver and is now taking regular snaps at quarterback," said Bohannon. "He creates a problem for opposing defenses. He's added good weight and loves to compete on Friday nights. He can really run the football and is effective in the passing game."

The Lions also welcome back senior Kyler Austin (6-0, 205). Austin has experienced some nagging injuries throughout his career but Bohannon said the running back is healthy now and appears ready to have a solid final season.

Junior Jacob Gaylord (5-7, 165) will provide Gravette with some more offensive firepower, as may James Marta (5-10, 155), Eric Vogt (5-11, 150) and Carter Flynt (5-10, 160).

"He's (Gaylord) a true H-Back," Bohannon said. "Unbelievably physical. He can run and catch out of the backfield. We are really looking forward to how he can help us, and Marta had a ton of catches in key spots (last year). Vogt and Flynt are both savvy football players."

Newcomer Ashton Spears (6-0, 175) arrived over the summer and has been a very welcome addition. Bohannon said Spears' work ethic and skill set will help on both sides of the football.

While the Lions await the better health of a couple offensive lineman, one returner has been a constant for the team.

"Aidan Holloway (6-0, 220) returns on the offensive line and is probably the best athlete on our team," said Bohannon. "He is such a smart player and very strong."

Defensively, the Lions return several key players and will be looking to improve upon last year's unit that allowed over 24 points per contest in conference games.

Bohannon is looking to returners Josaiah McGee (5-10, 170) and Jase Arnold at defensive end along with Gaylord helping at inside linebacker to provide consistency and experience along with a host of others.

"Kais Patton (6-3, 215) along the defensive line is a force and has a ton of potential," said Bohannon. "Jake Mayo (5-5, 140) will step in and help us at safety."

The 2022 Gravette Junior High team finished 8-1 and Bohannon expects key contributions from rising sophomores Connor Acosta (5-8, 140) and Kayden Brown (5-10, 150), among others. Bohannon is looking forward to the added depth the sophomore class could possibly provide.

Bohannon stressed that if Gravette is to continue its upward trajectory, the buy-in needs to continue and the process needs to be trusted.

"It all goes back to us working on changing our mindset and getting our culture where we want it to be," said Bohannon. "The players have done a great job of buying what we are selling. They are working hard in the weight room, year-round, and they are seeing great improvements. Now, we just need to have that translate onto the football field."

Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Gabe Holmes runs the ball for Gravette during play against Lincoln at Lion Stadium.



Gravette Coach Kelby Bohannon poses for a portrait, Thursday, August 3, 2023 during the Northwest Arkansas Football Media Day at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Gravette Ian Leonard (85) poses for a portrait, Thursday, August 3, 2023 during the Northwest Arkansas Football Media Day at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Gravette Gabe Holmes (10) poses for a portrait, Thursday, August 3, 2023 during the Northwest Arkansas Football Media Day at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Gravette Garrett Merworth (55) poses for a portrait, Thursday, August 3, 2023 during the Northwest Arkansas Football Media Day at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Gravette Morgan Dagley (71) poses for a portrait, Thursday, August 3, 2023 during the Northwest Arkansas Football Media Day at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Gravette Kyler Austin (30) poses for a portrait, Thursday, August 3, 2023 during the Northwest Arkansas Football Media Day at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Staff photographs by Annette Beard Gravette Lions cheerleaders lined the way for the Gravette Lions football team to begin the game Friday, Aug. 26, in Blackhawk Stadium.

