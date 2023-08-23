Mavericks race past Panthers

The Fort Smith Southside Mavericks scored early and never looked back, rolling to a 42-7 win over the Siloam Springs Panthers in their benefit game played Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Panther Stadium.

The scrimmage, played under a two-quarter format for the varsity units, saw Southside quarterback Carter Zimmerman complete a 75-yard touchdown pass to George Herrell on the visitors' first offensive play.

It would be the first of three touchdown passes for the Mavericks, who tallied 388 yards total offense with Zimmerman completing 13 of 23 passes for 286 yards. The Mavericks gained 102 yards rushing on 14 carries.

"Defensively we had some major breakdowns in the secondary," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "They're really good up front and did a really great job of protecting their quarterback and giving him a lot of time. Our guys didn't communicate and didn't hold up in the secondary and it exposed us."

But, he added, "Those are the kind of mistakes that we feel like we can go back and fix with game planning and looking at what the opponent's doing."

Southside went ahead 14-0 on a 10-yard touchdown run in the first quarter by Amari Tucker before Zimmerman connected with Herrell on a 26-yard scoring pass for a 21-0 lead.

The Mavericks kept rolling into the second quarter with a touchdown run by Joaquin Fox and Zimmerman's final touchdown pass, this one to Greyson York, that covered 44 yards. Southside also scored on a 60-yard interception return by Derrick Lacy.

The Panthers got a boost on offense in the running of senior Jed Derwin, who pounded out 95 yards on 14 carries while scoring his team's only touchdown.

"Jed is physical. He's an old school football player," said Craig. "Every camp he goes to the coaches love him because he's an old school football player. He runs, he's physical and he's tough. He's just the kind of kid you'd love to have on your team"

The Panthers finished with 140 yards rushing on 28 carries with quarterback Dane Marlatt and Jonathan Hyde combining for 78 passing yards.

"I thought offensively we did a good job at the line of scrimmage," Craig said. "We had a couple of protection busts, but they jumped into some stuff we weren't expecting. But that's part of scrimmages. You haven't game planned for it, really, you just kind of go out there and go at it."

Craig said he liked the work of the offensive line and feels that unit will continue to improve.

"We started a sophomore (Francisco Suarez) at right tackle and I thought he did a good job for the most part," Craig said. "And we had a couple of guys inside that were anchors for us that did a good job. I feel like up front, once we get a game plan in and scheme somebody up they're going to do an even better job than they did tonight."

Overall, Craig said the Panthers "have to play better," adding, We're out there playing football and we've got to do a better job of just playing street ball."

Up next

The Panthers open their season Friday against Rogers Heritage at Panther Stadium. Kickoff has been pushed back to 8 p.m. due to expected high temperatures.

Bennett Horne/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Noah Shipp (12) is surrounded by Fort Smith Southside defenders on this pass into the end zone during their scrimmage at Panther Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 15.



Bennett Horne/Herald-LeaderJed Derwin, a senior running back for Siloam Springs, drags Fort Smith Southside defenders to the goal line during their Aug. 15 scrimmage at Panther Stadium.



Bennett Horne/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Cameron Stafford wraps up a Fort Smith Southside ball carrier during their Aug. 15 scrimmage at Panther Stadium.

