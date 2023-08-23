Obituaries

Esther Mary Elizabeth Allen, 88, of Centerton, Ark., died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Apple Creek Health and Rehab.

She was born to Robert and Ota Short on Nov. 17, 1934, in Texarkana, Texas.

She is survived by three sons, Dwayne Allen and wife Kammy of Lowell, Ark., Dwight Allen and wife Chrystal of Miami, Okla., and James Allen, Jr., and wife Jill of Carthage, Mo.; two daughters, DeeAnn Meyer and husband Cary of Gentry, Ark., and Debbie Gurule and husband Ivan of Southwest City, Mo.; one brother, Andrew Short of Sand Springs, Okla.; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, and many other loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Nadine Glenn; two brothers, John Short and Jim Short; and one grandson, Kelvin Boyle.

The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark. Burial followed at Dickson Cemetery in Cherokee City, Ark.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit, www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Richard Ruble

Richard Lee Ruble, 89, of Siloam Springs passed away peacefully on Aug. 16. 2023.

The youngest of five, Richard was born Dec. 16, 1933, in Lexington, Va., to his mother, Carrie.

Driven, determined and unwilling to give up, Richard attended numerous institutions and received a multitude of degrees. He first studied at Bryan College in Dayton, Tenn., where he received his degree in history. In addition to having a stellar academic record, Richard was also a prolific runner for the cross-country team during his time at Bryan. Following his undergraduate degree, Richard moved to Philadelphia and attended Faith Theological Seminary to receive his master's degree. Ever curious and eager to learn, he continued furthering his education at Dallas Theological Seminary, achieving a Doctorate of Theology. Richard acquired his second master's degree, this time in psychology, from the University of North Texas. Rounding out his academic career, Richard was hired as a professor of religion and psychology at John Brown University. While teaching, he completed his PhD in Psychology at the University of Arkansas. John Brown University became home to Richard. He pioneered the start of the Psychology Department in 1964 and by the end of his time he had worked as a professor of theology, professor of psychology, and as the vice president of Academic Affairs.

It was at JBU that he met his wife, Anne Horton, to whom he was married for 57 years. A couple years following their marriage, Anne and Richard had their only child, Stephen. When asked how he would describe Richard as a father, Stephen remarked that he was "loving, caring, playful, engaging, present, attentive and a mentor." Some of Stephen's favorite memories with his father surrounded playing pickup basketball with the neighborhood kids, going to Lake Wedington to collect sticks, and having Sunday picnics after church. In his later years, Richard was an equally excellent grandfather and spent as much time as he could with his granddaughters' playing games, singing songs, sharing his knowledge and engaging in their lives.

A worldly man with a passion for God and spreading messages of love and kindness, Richard also served as the pastor at Highland Community Church for 30 years. When he wasn't preaching, studying or spending time with family, you could find Richard traveling the world, collecting artifacts and learning about the cultures that existed in Europe and the Middle East.

Richard is survived by his wife, Anne; son, Stephen; daughter-in-law, Lori; and two granddaughters, Ella and Olivia. He will be missed tremendously, and his family finds peace knowing that he finally has the answers to all of life's lingering questions.

Arrangements were entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home, 3926 Willowood Ave., Springdale, Ark., 72762. If you feel inclined to show your support financially, we ask that in lieu of flowers you send a donation to the Psychology Department at John Brown University. A small celebration of life will take place in December, with more details to come.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.memfuneral.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Verlene Couch, 86, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

She was born June 2, 1937, in Maysville, Ark., to Orville and Verda Austin.

She married William "Bill" Couch on July 17, 1955, in Siloam Springs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Couch, parents, Orville and Verda Austin, brother, Dean Austin, and granddaughter, Bridgette Millsap.

She is survived by her children, Sharon Whorton of Gravette, Ark., Linda Cloud and husband Tim of Siloam Springs, Kay Millsap and husband Wally of Gentry, Ark., and Karel Hayre and husband Mark of Centerton, Ark.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Bryant Austin and wife Janet of Siloam Springs; one sister-in-law, Betty Austin of Pryor, Okla.; numerous nieces and nephews; and life-long friend, John Vickers.

Visitation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home. Burial will be at Gentry Cemetery in Gentry. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Janette Elaine Foreman, 58, of Tahlequah, Okla., died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at her home.

She was born on Dec. 27, 1964, in Freemont, Neb.

She was the daughter of Lloyd Harold Carl White and Barbara Ann Smith White.

She was the widow of the late Wally Foreman, who preceded her in death.

She was of the Baptist faith.

She worked at various jobs including as a CNA Nurse and working in the Mental Health field.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Michael White; three sisters, Shirley Smith, Connie White, and Pam White.

She is survived by three sons, Shawn Eric Lloyd White of Ft. Smith, Ark., Jeffery Dean Foreman of Colcord, Okla., and Kyle Wayne Conereay of Goodman, Mo.; one sister, Melissa Jones of Colcord, Okla.; 30 grandchildren.

Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark. To sign the online guestbook, please visit, www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Couch

