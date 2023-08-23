OPINION | Flip Putthoff: ‘Tis (finally) the season for hunting dove

It's still summer in September, but hunters start thinking about fall when dove season opens.

Dove hunting season begins this year on Sept. 2 and runs through Oct. 22. A second dove season is Dec. 8 through Jan. 15. The daily limit is 15 mourning doves. There's no limit on Eurasian collared doves.

Opening day of dove season is a festive affair across Arkansas. Families and friends gather before dawn, eager to be hunting again after a long spring and summer. Dove is one of the few hunting seasons that are social affairs. People hunt together around the perimeter of a field on private or public land. It's not solitary like deer season where hunting alone and being quiet are the norm.

There's good-natured laughter and ribbing when someone misses a shot or high fives when a hunter sends a dove cartwheeling to earth. Post-hunt barbecues and clay-pigeon target shooting are enjoyed after shotguns are unloaded and put away.

Most dove hunting is on private land, but the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has public dove hunting fields across the state, including some in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Game and Fish plants sunflowers, millet, wheat or other crops on the fields to attract doves.

Wedington Wildlife Management Area east of Siloam Springs has three fields open for public hunting. One is off Kinchloe Road north of U.S. 412. Two more fields are along Arkansas 16 west of Lake Wedington. Visit agfc.com to see a map of the fields.

Richard Bowen, area wildlife biologist with Game and Fish, said millet has been planted on those fields. "About a week before the season, we'll top-sow the fields with winter wheat. That gives doves some time to find those fields in time for opening day," Bowen said.

Most of Frog Bayou Wildlife Management Area near Alma is open to public hunting, but part of the tract, known as the Powerline Field, is by permit only. All dove hunting on Frog Bayou wildlife management area is with steel shot or other nontoxic shot. Lead shot isn't allowed.

Game and Fish has put sections of four wildlife management areas, including Powerline Field, into its permit dove hunting program. Seven other permit fields across the state are on private land that Game and Fish leases from property owners. The deadline has passed to apply for a permit.

A funny thing about dove season is most hunters get excited about opening weekend and that's it. There's little hunting activity on public land the rest of the season. Hunters who like a little more solitude may choose to skip opening weekend, especially opening day. Go during the week, and hunters may have an entire field to themselves.

There's the hunting, then there's the eating. Dove breasts are delicious cooked on the grill and brushed with a bit of barbecue sauce. Wrapping bacon around a dove breast and securing the bacon with a toothpick for grilling is a tasty option. Doves are easy to clean. Check out the video Dove Processing 101 at agfc.com, where all dove hunting regulations are listed, plus information about places to hunt.

Flip Putthoff