OPINION | GREG HARTON: Washington County leadership inconsistent in application of taxpayer principles

When you hear someone comment about watching the sausage being made, more times than not it's a reference to government.

The old idiom observes that no matter how much you like the taste of sausage, the actual process of making it might be unsettling to observe.

Applying the saying to government suggests that the long and cumbersome process of passing laws or making decisions as part of a public body can be, and often is, very messy.

Washington County's Quorum Court on Thursday evening finally wrapped up its long, long discussions about whether nonprofit organizations deserved some portion of the millions of dollars the county received in the federal response to covid-19 and its impact on local communities..

This decision-making process wasn't pretty.

Washington County received $46 million from federal covid relief programs. A year ago, then-County Judge Joseph Wood said the county planned to earmark $2.3 million for a nonprofit application process and set out a formal process for them to seek the money, which led to a lot of discussions involving the Quorum Court but the full court never formally adopted the $2.3 million figure.

Still, everything the county did pointed toward a path of funding several nonprofits. Taking applications, hiring a outside entity to review them, eliminating some from further consideration. The nonprofits had every reason to anticipate some money to help them recover from the work they did, under stressful financial conditions, during the pandemic.

The oddity in all this is that two nonprofit groups found favor among county officials without going through any application process. Upskill NWA, a job training program, received $2.9 million and a program to help prisoners avoid going back to prison got around $2 million.

Flash forward to last Thursday and conservative justices of the peace argued tax dollars shouldn't be taken from citizens and then given to nonprofit groups. By then, the amount potentially going to nonprofits had declined to a mere $600,000, but even that offended the sensibilities of some justices of the peace.

"Government's responsibility is to provide core services to all the citizens of Washington County," Justice of the Peace Kyle Lyons said. He preferred spending the money on a new county emergency operations center.

So will the Quorum Court now ask for its money back from Upskill NWA and the prison program?

It's strange that some justices of the peace stood on the principle that no tax dollars should go to nonprofits when a majority of the Quorum Court didn't have an issue with that for the two nonprofits granted money earlier.

It's fair to have a conservative perspective that no tax dollars should be given to nonprofits. Taxpayers, after all, can give to whatever charities they want to support. We don't need government to take our money so it can be reallocated to government officials' favored programs.

But Washington County has proven hypocritical on that point. It can even be argued, under the conservative viewpoint, that $5.4 million the Quorum Court spent on breathing equipment for volunteer fire departments, which are not branches of county government, should not have been allocated. Justice of the Peace Willie Lemming pressed hard for that nonprofit allocation, but last week said nonprofits shouldn't get taxpayer dollars.

Principles are fine. But should they be moving targets? Conservative Benton County's Quorum Court, by the way, gave $5 million to nonprofit organizations and handled it quite professionally.

The covid funding was designed to help communities survive and recover from the pandemic. Nonprofits did a lot of good work during the pandemic. Opponents should have just said "We don't want to help you." Their efforts to stand on some conservative principle fell flat.

Greg Harton is editorial page editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Contact him by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @NWAGreg.