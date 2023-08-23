Parks and Recreation introduces Latin Dance Series

Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation is thrilled to introduce an exhilarating new venture that promises to set the town abuzz: the Latin Dance Series. Guided by Claudia Aguilar of En Fuego Dance & Fitness, this five-week dance extravaganza is poised to immerse participants in the captivating worlds of salsa, bachata and merengue, all in preparation for the anticipated Hispanic Heritage Festival on Sept. 16.

Classes will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, and last until Friday, Sept. 15, at the Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation Building located at 401 W. University Street. There is no charge for the series.

Aguilar, a pioneering figure in the northwest Arkansas dance and fitness landscape since 2010, will lead the way. Proficient in salsa, bachata, cumbia and merengue, Claudia's passion extends beyond the realm of dance.

She also orchestrates dynamic dance events, embodying her mission to illuminate the richness of Latin culture through rhythmic expressions.

"Originating in Cuba and Puerto Rico, salsa is an artful dance of intense emotion, where every movement tells a story of the heart," she said.

In contrast, bachata's allure lies in its love-laden narratives and irresistible syncopated rhythm, originating from the soul-stirring music of the Dominican Republic during the 1960s.

The Latin Dance Series promises an unforgettable voyage through the heart of Latin rhythms and traditions. Whether a person is a seasoned dancer or simply seeking an engaging way to stay active, this series caters to all.

Everyone is invited to slide into their finest dancing shoes and join Aguilar in igniting the dance floor. This is an unmissable chance to refine a person's dance moves and deeply engage with the vibrant spirit of the approaching Hispanic Heritage Festival.