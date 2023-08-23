Rational justification for Christian faith

"But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts, and always be ready to give a defense to everyone who asks you a reason for the hope that is in you, with meekness and fear." -- I Peter 3:15 (NKJV)

The Greek word that is translated as "defense" in the preceding passage is apologia. It is from this term that we get the modern theological term "apologetics." Now while some might guess that apologetics involves making an "apology" for something, in fact, it is defined as "that which is concerned with the defense and rational justification of the Christian faith."

When I was a teenager – long ago, when dinosaurs roamed the earth – a very popular saying in the Christian culture was this one: "God said it. I believe it. That settles it." Leaving aside the fact that the second premise in that syllogism is unnecessary, there is a truth we must confront: in this day and age, unbelievers are unlikely to be persuaded with clever cliches or trite sayings. People who are searching for something to believe in want evidence, not internet memes or trivial platitudes.

Now some folks think that Christianity is nothing but faith and that nothing a Christian believes can be proven. The truth, however, is that there are a lot of things Christians believe that can be proven, and rest on the rock-solid foundation of objective and provable evidence.

For example: there is no naturalistic explanation for the existence of the universe. What is undeniable, though, is that the universe had a definite beginning, and that beginning was caused by something – or Someone – from outside the universe itself. It isn't a very long walk from that truth to a Being who exists outside of time and space creating time and space. And everything else.

And then there's this: there is no naturalistic explanation for the existence of life on this planet. Life is simply too complex to have arisen from some primordial ooze or caused by a lightning strike. That being the case, life would have had to have been created by something – or Someone – in a unique series of events. For Christians, those events are described perfectly in Genesis chapter one.

And, of course, there is the undeniable existence of Jesus of Nazareth, who lived in the 1st Century, claimed to be God Himself, was executed by the Roman government, and then began to appear – alive again – to people three days after His death. (And that number of people eventually would be in the hundreds.)

These are just three pieces of evidence that represent the "rational justification" of the Christian faith. There are hundreds more, that can be found in archeology, anthropology, history, science and literature, among other disciplines. And all of those pieces of evidence can be used to support a foundational belief in Christianity. We don't have to make excuses or apologies for what we believe. What we believe can be supported by evidence. Evidence that can be used to draw unbelievers to an acknowledgment of the existence of God, and acceptance of the Gospel of Christ.

Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at dougcha[email protected]. The opinions expressed are those of the author.