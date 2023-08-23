Siloam Springs student attends Congress of Future Medical Leaders

Siloam Springs High School student Maria Gallardo, 14, served as a delegate in the Congress of Future Medical Leaders June 21-23 in Boston, Mass.

This is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields.

A press release issued by the Congress states its purpose is to "honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers and to stay true to their dream and after the event to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal."

Gallardo, who decided she wanted to be a doctor a year ago, said she found the Congress to be a very fun experience.

"Being in a room full of such motivated people that just want to make a big impact on the world makes me want to work hard," Gallardo said. "I got to meet a lot of people from all around the country."

Gallardo said she wants to become a neonatologist and work to help premature babies and babies with newborn illnesses. During the Congress she took notes as different speakers shared their stories and there were times when she would get to share experiences with those speakers.

Speakers at the event included Nobel Prize winners, according to the release. Gallardo attended lectures from Dr. Mario Capecchi, Dr. Jennifer Doudna and Dr. Richard Roberts. While at the Congress Gallardo had the chance to see a live surgery as it was described by doctors.

Gallardo said during breaks in the day she and friends would go out and explore Lowell, Mass., as well as touring Boston and Salem, Mass., and saw many historic sites around the city.

"We tried a lot of new food and I got to go to the beach for the first time in my life," Gallardo said. "We also got to walk through the streets of Chinatown and grab some treats."

Now that Gallardo is back in Siloam Springs she will continue to focus on studying science and anything related to healthcare, she said. Gallardo said she was offered a course at the Congress to learn the best way to do scientific research on which she is presently working.