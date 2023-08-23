Thompson resigns as trustee

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- Trustee Marty Thompson announced his resignation from the West Siloam Springs Board of Trustees and Municipal Authority during the meeting on Monday, Aug. 21.

Thompson said that he is moving to Springdale which would prevent him from serving on the West Siloam Springs Board of Trustees and Municipal Authority.

"We're still going to keep the property and ... still keep the business," Thompson said. "So we'll be here in the town. We'll be relevant. It's a good opportunity to serve the community."

Thompson said he would do his best to reach out to those who may be interested in filling his position and also said he thinks the board is heading in the right direction saying the town had good staff and good board members.

At the end of the meeting, Mayor Rhonda Wise presented Thompson with a plaque for his 15 years of service with the town. Following the meeting, the trustees and staff gathered to have cake to celebrate Thompson.

The trustees and municipal authority also voted on and heard the following items:

Approving the meeting minutes for the July 17 town and municipal authority meetings.

Hearing reports from town officials from Police Chief Larry Barnett and Waylon Chandler DPW.

Approving purchase orders for the month of July for the town: General PO#'s 1-48 in the amount of $131,658; EMS PO# 1 in the amount of $23,117; Tribal PO# 1 in the amount of $300 and Park PO#'s 1-5 $13,396 for a grand total of $198,472.

Approving the listing of a 2020 Ford Explorer on Gov Deals Auction.

Approving purchase orders for the month of July for the municipal authority: Water PO#'s 1-33 in the amount of $143,428; Street PO#'s 1-10 in the amount of $8,463 and Meter PO# 6 in the amount of $450 for a grand total of $152,341.

Approving not going into executive session to discuss the evaluation and possible raise for Dexter Nichols.

Approving the pay raise for Nichols in the amount of $21.50 per hour and making it retroactive to July 1.

Approving the authorization of Chandler and Engineering Consultant Casey LeBlanc to create a proposal for funds to repair the Cherokee Casino Lift Station.

Approving the creation of a park rental agreement.