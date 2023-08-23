Weavers celebrate 70th anniversary

Gilbert B. (Gil) and Sally M. Weaver are celebrating 70 years of marriage on Saturday, Aug. 26. This is a local love story, in that they met each other as students at John Brown University (JBU) and were married in 1953.

Sally had grown up south of Siloam Springs in Baron, Okla., where her family had hosted JBU students when they came out to preach at local churches. He graduated with an engineering degree and she transferred to Northeastern State University where she graduated with a degree in education.

Gil's career in engineering was sidetracked with a stint in the US Army during the Korean War and further distracted by a calling to go to Dallas Theological Seminary with a desire to teach the Bible. Sally supported his study at seminary by teaching elementary school in Garland, Texas, a northeastern suburb of Dallas.

They adopted two children through an agency in Pilot Point, Texas, 16 months apart – a girl first (Carole Sue) and then a boy (Ed). Just after the second adoption, Gil took a position teaching engineering at JBU in the Fall of 1960, transitioning to Bible and Philosophy quickly and ultimately spent 35 years in the classroom there. Sally took care of the children for the first number of years but re-entered the teaching field and had an impactful 27-year career in Siloam Springs schools.

Outside of four years spent in Indiana while Gil achieved advanced degrees (an additional Masters in philosophy from Michigan State University and a Th.D. from Grace Theological Seminary) and taught at Grace College in Winona Lake, Ind. Gil and Sally have made their home in Siloam Springs. So, for 59 of their 70 years of marriage, our town has been their home.

They have been active members of the community and, as one might imagine, have many dear friends in town. Church has been a central point of their life, either as members serving actively in the church, or in one case, starting one with a group of friends. They currently attend Siloam Springs Bible Church.

Gil and Sally have four grandchildren – Ben, Melissa Grace, Clair (Carole Sue) and Brittany (Ed) and one great granddaughter, Scarlett.

Their children are hosting a small 70th anniversary celebration in honor of their lifetime of commitment to one another, not surprisingly, on the campus of JBU which represents so much of their lives. Gil, Carole Sue and Ed are all graduates.