WESTSIDE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Gentry Pioneers not satisfied with recent success

GENTRY -- Gentry football coach Justin Bigham is pleased with the results on the field the last two seasons. But he's not in any way near satisfied.

"Everyone says 7-4 two years in a row and it's the first time we've had back-to-back winning seasons in 23 years," Bigham said. "I don't like to take anything away from that, because it's great. We always feel like we have a lot higher ceiling than that."

The Pioneers are enjoying success, that much is certain. The program has advanced to the Class 4A playoffs in six straight seasons, including the last three under Bigham.

But Gentry has never been able to get out of the first round or host a home playoff game.

"Learning how to win is always the hardest thing for kids and a community," Bigham said. "Learning how to be not just a good team but a great team."

Offensively, Gentry gained an average of nearly 475 yards per game last year, and the Pioneers were balanced doing it.

Gentry rushed for 2,801 yards (254.6 per game in 11 games) and passed for 2,405 (218.6), but there are key pieces to replace.

Graduated are quarterback Chris Bell, who passed for 2,279 yards and 29 touchdowns, while rushing for 923 yards on 151 carries and scoring 15 more touchdowns.

Also gone are running back Ty Hays and his 1,380 rushing yards on 170 carries and 11 scores. Hays also caught 22 passes for 357 yards. The Pioneers also must replace wide receivers Dillon Jarnagan (18-421), Jonathon Corter (19-251 receiving, 15-219 rushing) and Braedon Warren (26-483).

Another hole at wide receiver will be senior Addi Taylor (5-8, 180), who moves to starting quarterback. Taylor caught 21 passes for 457 yards a year ago, while manning a slot receiver position and a safety spot on defense.

Taylor played quarterback in ninth grade and in 10th grade due to injuries.

"To have a kid that's played all those positions, he knows where a kid is going to be at a certain time," Bigham said. "He knows what kind of ball he need to throw because he's been in that position.

"He's a kid that's been in the same system since he was in the ninth grade. He can speak the exact same language that I need him to speak when he comes to the sidelines. He knows how to fix a few things."

Taylor, who also rushed for 188 yards on 19 carries, will get the nod at quarterback, but he likely won't be the only one playing the position.

Talented sophomore Talan Williams (5-7, 165) could play some there as well as junior Bennett Roberts (6-0, 210).

"I feel confident about all those kids in that room," Bigham said of the quarterbacks. "They show up every morning at 7 and we meet for 30 minutes as a quarterbacks group and go through everything, the checks and everything. They're good kids."

Williams will start at cornerback on defense, but when he plays quarterback, he brings a different dynamic, Bigham said.

"I was meeting with him this morning, I said had you been in the system since you were a ninth grader, things might be a little bit different, but Addi is a really good runner for us and he throws it well," Bigham said. "Talon brings a whole different side of it. He can run as well, but he can definitely throw the football."

At wide receiver, Dillon Owens (17-311, 5 touchdowns) is the leading returner receiver other than Taylor. Owens (6-1, 155) will play the Z receiver position.

Sophomore Tylan Owl (5-8, 165) and senior Dyllen Labitad (5-6, 145) play the H spot, while senior Briar Mayberry (5-9, 180) mans the slot receiver spot when the Pioneers are in 10 personnel.

Sophomore Owen Foreman (6-2, 160) is the X receiver on the backside, Bigham said.

Junior Caydon Koons (6-0, 190), who rushed 13 times for 130 yards a year ago, will get the first crack at the running back position.

Roberts also will play some running back when he's not playing quarterback or tight end, Bigham said.

"It's nice when you have two 6-foot kids (at running back)," Bigham said. "One's 190 (Koons) and the other's 210 (Roberts). They'll run the ball with Addi also."

Junior Dalton Richardson (6-1, 230) will man the left tackle position on the offensive line, while junior Kydon Lynch (5-11, 190) plays a left guard.

Two players have been rotating at center in junior newcomer Gabe McElyea (6-3, 285) and senior Carrie Tromp (5-10, 210).

Tromp is able to play at the offensive line positions, Bigham said.

Jose Ortiz (6-2, 300), a junior who is new to the program, plays right guard. Isaac Jessen (5-11, 205) mans the right tackle position.

Gentry is switching to a 4-3 defensive look, and the Pioneers are trying to limit how many players play both ways.

"We have a few that are defensive only," Bigham said.

It starts up front where senior Dominic Bouyear (6-1, 335) looks to be a force.

"Yeah he's a big joker," Bigham said. "He eats a lot of gaps for us."

Ortiz gives the Pioneers another big body up front, while junior Seth Ippensen (6-4, 195) gives length and leverage at a defensive end spot.

Lynch is a "really good" defensive end along with playing on offense, while senior Justin Peasley (6-1, 205) helps at defensive end.

Senior Jose Gomez (5-10, 190) didn't play last year but will help on the defensive front.

"We feel good about quite a few kids to rotate in there and stay fresh," Bigham said.

The Pioneers return three of their four starting linebackers from last year, but given that Gentry is switching to a three-backer look, the loss of Corder (62 total tackles, 3 interceptions) doesn't sting so bad.

"We return all three which is huge," Bigham said. "We lost Jonathan Corder last year, second leading tackler, but we have transitioned from a 3-4 to a 4-3, so we didn't need one more."

Mayberry mans the Will (weakside) and will be "our adjuster guy," Bigham said.

Roberts led the team with 78 tackles and eight tackles for loss. He and Jared James (5-8, 180) will man the inside linebacker positions. James had 52 tackles and 11 tackles for loss last year.

Taylor (31 tackles, two pass deflections) and Owens man the safety positions.

Williams can also play safety if he's not playing cornerback, which is where is penciled in to start. Labitad plays corner and safety, while Koons and sophomore Phillip Thompson (5-8, 155) can play there.

"We've got quite a few kids we can rotate in," Bigham said.

The Pioneers open the season Aug. 25 at Westville, Okla.

