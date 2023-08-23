WESTSIDE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Hornets OK with high expectations for season

COLCORD, Okla. -- Whenever a team finishes 13-1, with the lone loss coming in the state semifinals, and returns several starters on both sides of the ball, the idea among fans, the media, players and coaches is that the team should easily make another run equally as deep into the playoffs.

Such is the case with the Colcord Hornets after falling to eventual state champion Fairview in the semifinals last season.

Even though the Hornets open 2023 with a new head coach, the idea is that surely the Hornets will be back in the thick of the fight for a state championship.

"Expectations are high, obviously," said Colcord graduate and new head coach Ryan Keenom. "We bring back seven starters on both sides of the ball from that team, a lot of key, important contributors. Expectations are high and we're excited for it."

Keenom knows a little bit about high expectations for a state championship run after serving as the defensive coordinator at Wagoner the last four years. Wagoner won 4A state championships last year and in 2020.

"We've been successful here for a long time and last year we were just that close to making it to the state championship game for the first time in school history," Keenom said. "That's always the goal for everybody. But there's a lot that goes into that. I'm fortunate to have come from a place where I was on a staff of teams that won a couple of state titles. I understand there's a lot of luck involved with that as far as staying healthy and getting the ball to bounce your way sometimes, but I think every Friday night we'll roll out there with a chance to win. And I think our kids expect to win."

It helps when a team has seven seniors who "start or play a big part for us on offense, defense or special teams," according to Keenom.

Another key is having an offensive coordinator who knows how to tailor an offense to its personnel.

"One great thing for us offensively is our offensive coordinator, Scott Hamby, who was my offensive coordinator when I played here," said Keenom. "It's been really special getting to coach with him since he coached me. He had a big impact on me wanting to become a coach.

"The great thing he's always done is that he molds the offense around his players," Keenom continued. "It's not one of those things where this is what we run and the players have to fit into that. He molds it around the guys we have."

Keenom said the Colcord offense will take many shapes depending on the situation.

"We're really multiple offensively. We're going to be, I'd say, a spread team but, at the same time, we are going to have elements where we're a power run team as well," Keenom said. "We have a great offensive line. We bring back three starters from last year's offensive line and a multitude of running backs that are really good and a ton of skill guys that can all do things with the ball, so we want to spread the ball around. There's not going to be any one guy that's the focal point of our offense. It'll be really hard to defend."

Anchoring the line will be center Reed Williams, a senior who started last year.

"He's extremely intelligent, made a 32 on the ACT, and a super hard worker," Keenom said.

The Hornets will also feature returning starters at the tackle positions in senior Tony Perez and junior Khaleeal Penn.

Senior Gabe Winfield returns to quarterback the team after starting all 14 games it played last fall.

Jackson Still, a junior transfer from Siloam Springs, will "definitely get some snaps at quarterback as well," Keenom said, "but we'll also play him at a multitude of positions."

Seven starters return on defense for the Hornets, including Penn at noseguard.

"He's going to set the tone for us up front," his coach said.

Senior linebacker Cade Linn, who recorded 172 tackles last year, is back to anchor the heart of the defense.

"He's got a great motor and gets to the football," said Keenom. "And outsider linebackers Treyden Larmon (senior) and Cooper Mott (junior) both set the edge for us and do a really good job. They're long, physical athletic guys."

Colcord will have to replace four-year starter Jesse Martinez at kicker.

"Malachi January will kick field goals and PATs for us," said Keenom, "and Penn will probably handle the kickoffs."

Gabe Winfield



Bennett Horne/The 2023 Colcord (Okla.) High School football team.



Tony Perez



Reed Williams



Khaleeal Penn

