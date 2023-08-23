WESTSIDE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Kansas roster loaded with upperclassmen

KANSAS, Okla. -- Warren Kirk is starting his third season as head coach of his alma mater, the Kansas (Okla.) Comets, and has enjoyed every minute of his coming back home.

He might enjoy this football season a little bit more thanks to the largest group of upper classmen he's had on the field since his return.

In his first year back at Kansas the Comets went 3-7, just missing a trip to the playoffs when they lost three close games.

A year ago the team finished 5-5, again missing out on postseason play by a slim margin. The coach is hoping his older, more experienced players can help the Comets blast their way into the playoffs in 2023.

"Last year we had chances to win two or three more games, we just came up short," Kirk said. "We're looking to turn those games over this year by not making mistakes and taking care of the ball and trying not to beat ourselves. We're expecting a better year this year, getting in the playoffs with an upperclassmen-led team."

The Kansas roster includes nine seniors and 11 juniors. The coach hopes that experience will sway things in the favor of the Comets when the game is on the line and keep them from suffering a repeat of the close losses.

"Last year we go 5-5 and have Beggs down the whole game," said Kirk. "Beggs has got five Division I kids on the field, and they take the lead with a minute and a half to beat us. And against Sperry, who gets in the playoffs out of our district, we turn it over three times early in that game and out gain them by 250 yards. We finally have a big group of seniors and juniors for the first time since I've been back home and I think that's going to be big for us this year. Hopefully maturity and experience will help us in the third and fourth quarters during games."

One of those juniors, Seneca Steele (6-4, 203), will lead the Comets at quarterback this season.

"He's a big-time kid," said Kirk. "He's our Iron Comet Award winner. We give that to the kid that had the best weight room numbers. I think he's got a chance to have a pretty special year for us at quarterback."

The coach said as a sophomore Steele "threw for 2,200 yards and rushed for 400 with 30-something total touchdowns," adding, "Hopefully those numbers are going to skyrocket this year."

The Kansas passing game will be spurred on by the return of four of the team's top five receivers from last season.

"We've got a lot of skill kids that can be playmakers for us if we can get the ball in their hands," said Kirk.

The coach knows the offense will have to run the ball to keep defenses from loading up against the passing game, and that's something he feels the Comets will be able to do this season.

"We've got to run the ball better this year," he said. "I think through the spring and summer, and so far in the first week of fall camp (we can tell) we're going to be able to run the ball. We've got some guys up there that are going to get after it and allow us to run the ball when needed."

He added, "Last year we were pretty one dimensional as far as throwing the ball, where this year we're going to be able to do both."

Kirk hopes his team's veteran players will step in on the other side of the ball to turn the defense into a solid unit.

"We've moved some people around over there," he said. "We're trying to find our best 11 tacklers, our most aggressive guys that can run. We're going to put them on defense and let them get after it."

He said the team's experience should help when it comes to reading defenses, using proper techniques and being better disciplined overall.

When asked how he felt about the upcoming season, Kirk said, "I love my team and I love my coaches. This is the best coaching staff we've had here in a long time. My first year back home, three years ago, I got here late in the summer and we had three seniors. Last year we had six. We have not had that team led by upperclassmen until now. We're seniors and juniors and hopefully your 17- and 18-year-old kids are going to be able to overcome and not make those 14- and 15-year-old mistakes."

Bennett Horne/Herald-Leader The 2023 Kansas (Okla.) High School football team.



Seneca Steele

