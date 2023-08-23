WESTSIDE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: New coach eager to build up Oaks

OAKS, Okla. -- Eric Douthit has coached on almost every level of Oklahoma high school football, but as he settles into his first year as head coach of the Oaks-Mission Warriors, he see an opportunity to build the eight-man program into a championship-caliber eight-man program.

"I've been all over. I'm a journeyman coach," he said. "I've had some property over here by Oaks and I always thought this might be a good place to end my coaching career and maybe try to build a championship program here. That's been my goal."

Douthit played eight-man football at Bowlegs, Okla. After spending the next seven years in the oil fields, he walked on at East Central University in Ada, Okla., for a year before deciding to return to Bowlegs as a coach. He then had coaching stints in Arkoma (eight-man), Pawhuska (2A), Jay (3A), Poteau (4A), Stilwell (4A), Bartlesville (6A) and Gore (1A), where he served as defensive coordinator, building a Pirates defense that ranked in the top five for several years. The Pirates finished 14-1 and state runner-up last year.

Douthit inherits an Oaks squad that has had some success of late, making the playoffs the past two seasons. But, according to the coach, the Warriors graduated "some pretty good talent" last spring. Yet all is not lost.

"We've got some talented kids back," he said. "There's not any that don't have some ability, we just don't have a whole bunch of them. They've experienced a coach leaving in the summer the last two years. Kids like that will kind of get snake bit and it becomes a battle to get them to come here for workouts in the summer. We've got 12 kids out right now and we're going to go to battle with those 12 kids and see if we can't win a few ballgames."

The Warriors return experience at the quarterback position in junior Malakye Hawley.

"I've seen him on film and he's pretty decent, a pretty good athlete," said Douthit.

But Hawley will be challenged by junior Dominic Noe.

"Dominic throws the ball real well and Malachi runs it well," said Douthit. "Whoever wins that battle I'm sure will lead us in a positive direction. Whoever doesn't win that battle will be playing beside him."

Not counting the two quarterbacks, Douthit said Oaks is "sitting here with three running backs with plenty of fullbacks."

Alex Harlin, a senior, will also be counted on to step up for the Warriors, and Jake Walker has been setting an example with his summer work ethic.

"Alex has been on the team the last three years," said Douthit. "We're looking for him to be one of our leaders. Jakeb Walker has also been on the team the last three years. He's been out here almost the whole summer. I think he only missed one day for something with his family."

Overall, Douthit said he's "excited with the kids we do have," noting that the players have "worked hard in the summer and lifted hard" in the weight room.

The coach said two keys to success in the upcoming season for the Warriors will be staying healthy and filling key positions in the offensive line.

"It's going to be the offensive line where we're going to have to find some people," Douthit said. "That will be the struggle, finding some offensive linemen. We've got three, but then if it comes to that injury part ... in eight-man, technically three is what you need. I prefer five because all those years working in 11-man, the way I look at it, if I want to get rid of tight ends or tackles I think I'll get rid of tight ends and just keep tackles and tell them they can go out for a pass."

He continued, "I'd like to find two more to play that tackle role because I love counter and power plays and (strong tackles) allows for that counter/power game. We'll have the ability to throw the ball, but we're going to maintain the ability to run the ball."

