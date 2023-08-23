WESTSIDE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Watts looking to continue building momentum

WATTS, Okla. -- Sam Kingcade is back for a second year as head coach of the Watts (Okla.) Engineers, a luxury not afforded the eight-man squad for a handful of seasons.

"Before I got here, they had three years where they had a coach that was supposed to come and either the month before school started or the month school did start the coach ended up leaving and taking another job," Kingcade said. "So there's fallout and transfers and just not wanting to play after three years of that. So just getting the consistency back is important."

The previous inconsistency manifested itself in a winless 2021 season. Last year the Engineers finished 4-6, but as the season progressed, they were forced to finish two games with only seven players.

"Last year we were 4-1 through the first five games, then we ran into some injury issues and some eligibility issues," Kingcade said. "We had 12 players and ended up with nine the last couple of games and two of those were injured. We started the eight, but we played a couple of games with seven."

The return of Kingcade and his assistant coach, Andy Claborn, has helped the players settle into a more familiar scenario, one that has the team on the same page and heading in the same positive direction down the same set of tracks.

"Last year the kids seeing that the same coaching staff is returning for the second year, it shows consistency and continuity because they're familiar with our base offense and we can build on top of that," Kingcade said. "There's more discipline and this year we have 16 out for football, which is four more than last year. It's just a better atmosphere."

The Engineers will continue to feature a run-heavy offense.

"We're more of a rush offense," Kingcade said. "I'd say we're 85% rush. There's nothing gimmicky or tricky about our offense, it's just straight forward. We want to put a helmet on a helmet and let the best kid win."

Defensively, the coach said the team will line up in a 3-2 the majority of the time, but added it sometimes can look like a 4-2 "because you scoot your outside backers or corners up. It's very aggressive."

"We want to play gap control, to shut down all the gaps and to make sure we're a very sound team with our tackling," he added. "One-on-one tackles can make or break you on defense. So we want to make sure we control our gaps, we do our jobs and make our tackles. As far as a safety valve, we're trusting that our teammates are going to be where they're supposed to be."

The general idea for the Engineers on defense, he said, is that "we're looking to play physical ball and pretty much say, 'Our guys are better than your guys.'"

At the same time, the Engineers will have to make sure they're at the top of their tackling game each night.

"What we're going to have to do is to be more sound on defense and tackle better," Kingcade said. "Last year we averaged 29.8 points a game, but we also gave up 28.7 points a game. So anytime there's going to be a tight game, your defense needs to play better than that. We shouldn't be giving up that many points in a game."

The team's lone senior is Austin White (6-1, 230), a player Kingcade refers to as "an athlete."

"He has played every year, including the year they didn't win a game," Kingcade said.

The Watts coaches will also be counting on juniors Skyler Payne (5-9, 180), Tommy Keith (5-8, 215), Kaiden Burrous (6-1, 320), Devon Ford (6-2, 170) and Chris Barber JR (5-10, 210).

The sophomore class sports six players: Brian Lee (5-7, 160), Daylin Hudson (5-10, 180), Irie Fortenberry (6-1, 225), Byron Sands (5-10, 140), Colton Watts (6-3, 175), Daniel Decker (5-10, 190) and Colby Derrick SO (5-8, 190).

Rounding out the roster is the freshman trio of Mikey Espitia (5-7, 165), Donovan Bird (6-0, 180) and Izial Hernandez (5-7, 135).

"What helps is that they've all been in a system that didn't change the next year, so they understand the philosophy and what we're trying to do," said Kingcade. "We all have the same goals now."

Asst. Coach Andy Claborn



Head Coach Sam Kingcade



Bennett Horne/Herald-Leader The 2023 Watts (Okla.) High School football team.

