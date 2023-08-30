AG offers opinion on mayor’s veto

Attorney General Tim Griffin's office offered an opinion on Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation's veto of a decision made by the city board in December of 2022 not to renew Main Street Siloam Springs' contract for the 2023 calendar year.

The opinion from Assistant Attorney General Jodie Keener was issued on Aug. 16 and Griffin said in the opinion that he approves of it.

The opinion

State Representative Hope Duke (R-12) submitted three questions to the attorney general's office earlier this year. The questions were:

Question 1: In a city administrator form of government if the mayor vetoes a measure not passed by the board of directors does the veto reverse and overturn the board of directors' failed action?

Keener replied that If the board does not pass the measure the measure is a nullity. Therefore since there is no action for the mayor to veto, an attempted veto would not "reverse" or "overturn" anything.

Question 2: Further in a city administrator form of government can municipal funds be authorized by the mayor through use of a veto?

Keener's response was municipal budgets and budget revisions are controlled by A.C.A. § 14-48-122 which gives the board of directors authority over spending. If the mayor vetoed the budget, the veto would not authorize any spending. Instead, the veto would restart discussion between the board and the mayor over the spending issue.

Question 3: Building on the first two questions despite never being approved by the board of directors and with funds only authorized by a veto, can municipal fund payments still be utilized and made by the city?

Keener wrote, "possibly. This relates to a city administrator form of government; the city administrator has broad authority over the current budget for the city's departments, agencies, offices, public utilities and employees."

Keener also said the city administrator can continue operating under the existing budget while the mayor and board of directors work out any disagreements on whether the existing budget needs to be amended.

Where it all began

The matter began during the city board meeting on Dec. 6 where the city board voted 3-2 -- with then-Director Marla Sappington and current Director Carol Smiley absent -- to approve the city's contract to help partially fund Main Street Siloam Springs.

The contract was not approved because there was a lack of four votes to pass the contract, according to former City Administrator Phillip Patterson. Patterson also said the contract could be brought back as an adjustment to the 2023 budget.

On Dec. 9 Nation submitted a memo vetoing the decision and sending it back to the board. The directors would then have to vote to override the veto which could be done with a two-thirds vote or five affirmative votes. Director Lesa Rissler made the motion but it died due to lack of a second.

Reactions on the opinion

City Attorney Jay Williams, speaking for the city, emailed the following statement to the Herald-Leader regarding the attorney general's opinion on Tuesday, Aug. 29:

"Attorney General opinions carry no inherent legal weight; they're only as good as the legal reasoning behind them. Unfortunately, as I read through Opinion 2023-047, regarding the mayor's veto power in the city administrator form of government, it became apparent that the legal argument to support the A.G.'s opinion wasn't merely deficient, it was lacking altogether. The distinguishing feature of the veto power in the city administrator form of government is that state statute specifically allows the mayor to veto decisions. Not merely 'ordinances, resolutions and orders' as is provided for other forms of government, or only particular types of decisions, or those that go a certain way, but all decisions. (See A.C.A. 14-48-111.)

"The A.G.'s opinion never addresses this statutory authority. For all I can tell, the author of the opinion never even read the relevant law, because it's never mentioned. Instead, the author starts with the ungrounded assumption that the board must pass an affirmative act before a veto may occur. Which may be true in other contexts but is not what the law provides in our form of government.

"I'm open to arguments that the legislature didn't really mean what it said when it enacted A.C.A. 14-48-111, but the A.G. doesn't make any.

"To the contrary, when the overall legislative design for city governance is looked at, there's good reason to believe that the extraordinarily broad veto power granted to mayors in city administrator governments was intentional. Specifically, they provided for three forms of government, each with its own unique rules of operation. Mayors in city council and city manager forms of government have voting powers, as well as a 'conventional' veto, of the type apparently contemplated by the A.G.: 'the power to veto an ordinance, a resolution, or an order adopted by the municipal board of directors.' (A.C.A. §§ 14-43-506 and 14-47-140.) The mayor in a city administrator government has no vote on anything but is granted the sweeping power to veto 'all decisions.'

"This evidences a legislative intent for a mayor's veto power to be the inverse of their voting power. In which case the wording of A.C.A. § 14-48-111 isn't a legislative oversight or mistake. Rather, it is consistent with a comprehensive plan for how they intended city governments to operate. Regardless of one's opinion of the wisdom of that plan, it isn't spin or opinion to say that our mayor may veto all decisions the board might make. Its literally what the law says. Unfortunately, Opinion 2023-047 fails to grapple with that simple fact, and thus sheds no useful light on the topic."

Stacy Morris, the executive director of Main Street Siloam Springs, said she would connect with her board of directors before making any public statements.

Griffin issued the following statement through his office's public relations officer Jeff LeMaster:

"We were asked by Representative Duke for an opinion based on the factual hypothetical presented and we have no new requests or information at this time."

Duke had no comments regarding the opinion of the attorney general's office. Duke further said some constituents had reached out to her to obtain an opinion from the attorney general's office.

Duke also said as a state representative she feels like she is representing all citizens of Arkansas and is happy to help anyone when someone reaches out to her.