Arrests and citations

Aug. 22

Kasandra Michelle Martin, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Hunter Anthony Lawhorn, 19, arrested in connection with Warrant WR-23-953.

Regenia Kit Krell, 51, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

David Perez-Neri, 37, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Aug. 23

Christian Matthew Bryant, 27, arrested in connection with theft of property; contributing to delinquency of a juvenile.

Margaret Mary Fields, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nicholas Alan Townsend, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Shannan Lee Miner, 55, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saul Campos, 28, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

George Mitchell Smith, 57, arrested in connection with residential burglary; theft of property.

Aug. 24

Anthony Lee Mefford, 39, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Ashley Nichole Tilghman, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 25

Robyn Netherton-Atterberry, 28, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Nathan Tyler Cochran, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Brady Aaron Wilkison, 25, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; domestic battering - third degree.

Jose Rigoberto Garcia Jr, 23, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 26

Nathan Louis Dawdy, 41, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Sidney Wayne Parrish 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Joseph Austin Lane Frost Moon, 26, arrested in connection with Warrant WR 23-825.

Aug. 27

Tonjunch Lily Sisson, 44, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud -- non-financial identity fraud; fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card x2; theft by receiving.

Kenneth Dale Richards Williamson, 34, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Yancy Dion Jordan, 34, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

Eliezer David Guerra Guerra, 22, arrested in connection with no drivers license; careless/prohibitive driving; driving or boating while intoxicated.

Ryan Blake Harriman, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jessica Rae Shumar, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.