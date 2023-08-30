Cherokee Nation celebrates 71st Cherokee National Holiday

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -- The Cherokee Nation will celebrate its 71st annual Cherokee National Holiday over Labor Day weekend. Included in the celebration will be several longtime favorite cultural activities as well as some new events, like a two-night concert at One Fire Field.

The Cherokee Nation typically draws more than 100,000 visitors from across the country. Holiday activities will be held Sept. 1-3 in Tahlequah, the capital of the Cherokee Nation.

"Every year, it's such a special time when we get to celebrate the Cherokee National Holiday," Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr., said. "The Cherokee National Holiday commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839, which re-established the tribe's government in Indian Territory after the forced removal. It's significant that we celebrate this every year, but especially this year as well, as we continue to fight for tribal sovereignty."

This year, the tribe will present the first Dalalapalooza live music concert to the list of other events for the celebration. The two-day bluegrass and folk-themed concert will be located at One Fire Field on Sept. 1-2 from 6-10 p.m. Artists performing include Agalisiga Mackey, Hannah Renell, Johnny Mullenax, Kayln Fay, Monica Taylor, Travis Fite, as well as headliner Arkansauce playing on Saturday night. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the music.

Other events for the 71st Cherokee National Holiday include longtime favorites, like traditional games, sporting events such as softball, stickball, 3-on-3 basketball, a horseshoe pitching tournament, golf, the Holiday Veterans 5K and Fun Run, as well as cornhole, fishing tournaments and much more.

The Inter-Tribal Powwow, which brings in many visitors every year, will return on Sept. 1-2 at the Cherokee Nation Cultural Grounds, where dancers will go head-to-head in competition for top honors and over $35,000 in prize money.

"Other annual events include the Cherokee National Holiday parade, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Tahlequah," said Cherokee National Holiday Coordinator Crystal Walters. "Chief Hoskin, Deputy Warner and members of the Council of the Cherokee Nation will join together for the annual State of the Nation, which will follow the parade at 11 a.m. at the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion. Those who cannot make this year's State of the Nation in person, can watch the live stream on the Cherokee Nation Facebook page."

To view all upcoming activities for the Cherokee Nation Holiday, visit https://thecherokeeholiday.com.

To keep up with the latest news and announcements about the Cherokee National Holiday, follow the official Holiday Facebook page at Facebook.com/cherokeenationalholiday.

For more information or questions related to the Cherokee National Holiday, contact Walters at 918-822-2427 or email [email protected].