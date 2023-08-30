City introduces Love Siloam

The city of Siloam Springs will host the inaugural Love Siloam on Sept. 23.

Love Siloam is a service day brought together by a collaboration of local nonprofits and businesses all united with the goal of inspiring Siloam Springs residents to make a positive impact on their community, according to a post on the city's website.

Organizations involved in Love Siloam are Discover Siloam Springs, Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, Simmons, Kind at Heart, Habitat for Humanity of Benton County and Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation, the post states.

"Love Siloam is a heartfelt letter to our community, expressing gratitude, happiness and encouragement," said Parks and Recreation Recreation Coordinator Charli Crandell. "It serves as a reminder to count our blessings, spread joy and inspire each other to reach new heights. We are thrilled to announce the first Love Siloam service day this fall. It promises to be a truly wonderful day where the community comes together to serve and uplift residents in need."

Nonprofit Fair applications opened on Aug. 22, the post states. For volunteer information email Crandell at [email protected]. For team information email Wayne Thomas at [email protected].