Critical thinking applied

Critical thinking has a purpose, such as proving a point, interpreting what something means, solving a problem, or separating objective facts from misinformation.

In our courts, judges and juries evaluate competing claims to discover the truth of the matter and there are rules as to what constitutes real evidence. Documents that have not been authenticated are generally not allowed, nor is "hearsay" testimony.

In an email to me, Randy Moll wrote this, "What amazes me regarding the destruction of the Canaanites is that God already spoke of His judgment at the time of Abraham (Gen. 15:16) but gave them hundreds of years to repent before His command to the Israelites in Exodus."

Did God really give them hundreds of years to REPENT? Let's apply some critical thinking. Here is the context from Genesis 15, verses 13 & 16;

"Then the Lord said to him (Abraham), "Know for certain that for four hundred years your descendants will be strangers in a country not their own and that they will be enslaved and mistreated there... . 16 In the fourth generation your descendants will come back here, for the sin of the Amorites has not yet reached its full measure."

Here are a few facts:

Standard Christian Theology claims that God is omnipotent, omnipresent, and omniscient, meaning that He is all-powerful, all-present, and all-knowing (cf. Isaiah 46:10 - God claims, "I make known the end from the beginning").

According to tradition, Moses wrote the first five books of the Bible.

Neither God, Jesus, nor the Holy Spirit wrote one word in the Bible, every word was written by humans.

In verse 13, God allegedly told Abraham for certain that for 400 years, thousands of his descendants would live and die in brutal slavery.

According to Moll, God did not know for a certainty that the Amorites (the lead tribe of Canaanites) would not repent, he waited 400 years thinking they just might repent. So much for Omniscience!

Is it logical that God would condemn thousands of his chosen people to brutal slavery and death while waiting 400 years to see if the occupants of the promised land just might repent? Or did the human author write some "hearsay" B. S.? (Bad Scripture).

True critical thinkers apply critical thinking to themselves and improve on their previous beliefs and opinions. This is called "self-regulation."

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs