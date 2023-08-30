Football players: Beware of cheerleaders

Going into the eighth grade at De Queen Junior High School in southwest Arkansas, I decided to go out for football. I had dreams of one day stepping onto the field at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville and playing for the University of Arkansas. (Those who know me can stop laughing now. I am about as athletic as a one-legged chicken, but less agile.) I would never get there, but I had fun along the way nonetheless.

The first rite of passage for us wanna-be football players was the dreaded "two-a-day." For the first two weeks in August, until school started, the team would meet twice a day for practice. The first practice would be early in the morning, and the second would be late in the afternoon. The purpose of those practices was two-fold. First, to get us familiar with the fundamentals of the game, and the offensive and defensive sets we would be using in the fall. Second, to get us into top physical condition so we could go four quarters in the heat without wilting.

The conditioning early on was brutal, but somehow I managed to endure it and survive. (I found it interesting that a friend of mine, a country boy who could haul hay for eight hours without breaking a sweat, washed out on the first day. It was then I realized that the conditioning was just as much psychological as well as physical. You had to believe you could endure the pain in your mind, even as your body was screaming to quit.)

So I became a proud member of the De Queen Cubs football team. I was definitely a "two" – second string – but I was proud anyway.

Our first game that year was at Mena, against the Bearcats. Because of the small size of the schools at the time, eighth and ninth graders played together on what were called "junior high" teams. So while a team composed mostly of ninth graders – with a few lucky eighth graders sprinkled in – took the field, the rest of us sat dutifully on the benches and watched.

Which, I discovered, presented a problem. The De Queen cheerleaders stood directly behind the benches. And when I say directly behind the benches, I mean they were basically leaning over our backs screaming in our ears the entire game. And if that weren't bad enough, one particular cheerleader – who shall remain nameless - stood directly behind me and decided to eat a candy bar and cheer at the same time. Late in the game, I heard her say, "Oops. Sorry."

I had no idea what she was talking about until I got dressed in street clothes after the game, and discovered she had deposited most of her chocolate bar on the back of my jersey.

I learned a lot playing football. About the challenge of pushing past physical limits to do things your mind might think are impossible. About the importance of teamwork in the pursuit of an important goal. But the most important thing I learned playing football was one that seems to be universal.

Beware of cheerleaders.

*Disclaimer – I have nothing against cheerleaders. Some of my best friends are cheerleaders.

Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at dougcha[email protected]. The opinions expressed are those of the author.