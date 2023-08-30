Manage Subscription
Healthy after-school snacks essential for school kids

by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

PINE BLUFF -- The new school year has begun, which means new routines for kids, and in most cases, a shift in parents' weekly schedules, Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. For many, the new routine may include the need for parents to rethink habits and foster healthier ones by providing nutritious after-school snacks for their kids.

"Children need after-school snacks, especially after a long day of school," Henson said. "Kids look forward to that after-school pick-me-up. It is essential to have healthy snacks for kids to eat when they get home."

The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans mentions that kids need snacks because they are an integral part of fulfilling their daily nutritional requirements from all the MyPlate food groups, she said. Following MyPlate helps to provide the recommended foods that can be healthy snacks for kids.

Below are some easy, healthy after-school snack ideas for parents to have on hand.

Protein packs (nuts, muffins, cheese and meat)

Fruit kabobs

Popcorn

Baked homemade chewy granola bars using whole-grain oats and dried fruit

Muffins

Trail mix

Sliced fresh fruits and yogurt dip

Cheese sticks and fruit

Parfaits

Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on 100% whole wheat bread

Whole grain snack crackers and cheese

Unsweetened applesauce sprinkled with cinnamon served with a whole-grain graham cracker (for a taste similar to apple pie)

A 100% whole-grain pita pocket stuffed with ricotta cheese and Granny Smith apple slices. Add a dash of cinnamon for extra flavor.

"Eating lean protein and fiber-rich carbohydrates, such as cheese sticks and fruit, provides lasting energy," Henson said. "The bottom line is that having healthy snacks accessible for your kids after school is part of a well-balanced and nutritious diet."

