Heritage rallies past SS, 38-13

The Siloam Springs Panthers had no answer for Rogers Heritage senior Amere Dingle, who ran for 165 yards on 25 carries with four touchdowns in leading the War Eagles to a 38-13 season-opening win over the Panthers on Friday, Aug. 25, at Panther Stadium.

Heritage (1-0) junior Dominic Castanada, who ran for 45 yards and a touchdown on four carries in his first start at quarterback, completed nine of 22 passes for 142 yards, including a 64-yard scoring toss to Dingle in the third quarter.

"Hats off to Dom. It's his first time ever playing varsity quarterback and I couldn't be more proud of the guy," said Heritage coach Eric Munoz. "First time starting and he gets the win. And you can't ask any more of Amere. It speaks for itself how many touchdowns he had."

Siloam Springs (0-1) scored first on an 8-yard run by sophomore quarterback Jonathan Hyde with 5:41 left in the opening quarter. The Panthers missed the extra-point attempt and, after a 25-yard Heritage field goal by Luis Gonzalez with 5:07 left in the half, owned a 6-3 edge at the intermission.

In the third quarter, Dingle sandwiched a 3-yard touchdown run at 10:42 and his long scoring reception from Castaneda at 4:36 around a big run of 11 yards by Siloam Springs senior Jed Derwin at the 8:38 mark of the quarter to send the War Eagles in front, 17-13.

The Heritage rally continued in the fourth quarter with the War Eagles capitalizing on Panther miscues and penalties to score touchdowns on Castaneda's 1-yard carry at 10:04 and runs of 7 and 44 yards by Dingle with 7:41 and 4:33, respectively, left in the game.

"We fumbled the football and turned it over, made some critical errors, dropped a couple of passes and had some bad snaps," Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig said. "Just a lot of things went against us that messed with our momentum. Some penalties at key times ... make a 25-yard run, get a penalty, backs us up and puts us in some long yardage. Offensively we stumbled around and never did look sharp."

While the Panthers lost two of their six fumbles, both teams struggled in the penalty department Heritage was flagged 14 times for 105 yards and Siloam Springs 10 times for 90 yards. And each fought through issues brought on by the heat, which forced officials to push the start of the game back one hour.

"You just try to persevere. We told them to just keep fighting each down," Craig said. "The hard part is, they make a couple of plays and then the game gets out of hand at the end and it's hard to stay focused as a player once that happens. We've just got to do a better job staying in games."

Derwin led the Panthers with 134 yards on 19 carries. Mikey Mckinley added 18 on two totes and Mason Short a dozen yards on four carries.

Siloam Springs junior quarterback Dane Marlatt completed five of 12 passes for 73 yards with two interceptions. Hyde added two completions in four attempts for 10 yards.

Cameron Stafford caught three passes for 25 yards for the Panthers with Mckinley catching two passes for 20 yards, Gio Flores one for 19, Stewart Schwainger one for 10 and Quinten Motsinger one for nine.

The Panthers racked up 223 yards total offense to Heritage's 370.

"Our defense was out there way too much," said Craig. "I thought they played really hard and fast. (Heritage) made some plays. They've got some athletes and we knew what they were going to do. We had some coverage breakdowns. We had to play some young guys at the end and they snuck some guys out on us but, overall, defensively I thought we played really well."

Up next

Siloam Springs travels to Alma Friday for a 7 p.m. non-conference matchup.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader The Siloam Springs defense rose to the occasion on this play, keeping Rogers Heritage running back Amere Dingle out of the end zone.



Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Jed Derwin (23) leads his team onto the field at Panther Stadium for their season-opening matchup with Rogers Heritage on Friday, Aug. 25.

