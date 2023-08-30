JBU women blank No. 25 Pioneers

The No. 20 John Brown University women's soccer team used a goal in each half and grew stronger as the match elapsed in a statement 2-0 win over No. 25 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) on Friday, Aug. 25, at Alumni Field.

Senior Lauren Walter scored a goal in the 25th minute for her first game-winner of the season, and freshman Julie Lambert scored for the second time in as many games. The Golden Eagle (2-0-0) defense and sophomore Regan Riley combined for the one-save shutout.

The Pioneers (1-1-0) were fresh off a 6-1 defeat of No. 23 Science & Arts (Okla.) earlier in the week.

While the visitors controlled play early on, John Brown quickly tilted the pitch once settled in, and out-shot MNU by a 4-1 margin in the first half. What broke the scoreless draw, however, was a Pioneer miscue, resulting in a wide open goal.

Off a Pioneer throw in deep in MidAmerica Nazarene territory, an MNU defender played a square pass to another before dumping off another pass back to keeper Marcelle Thedinga. Thedinga's pedestrian pass across the goal mouth was anticipated by Walter as she pressured, allowing Walter to pick off the pass and dump a shot into the empty goal for a 1-0 Golden Eagle lead.

While Riley needed just one save for her first-career clean sheet, she came up huge when called upon in the 63rd minute, which led to the MNU corner and ultimately, John Brown's insurance goal. Kirsten Wetterstrom's shot inside the box destined for the far right pocked of the goal was expertly navigated past the right post by Riley via a diving save to her left.

JBU out-shot the visiting Pioneers by an 11-5 margin, while MidAmerica Nazarene attempted five corner kicks to John Brown's one.

No. 20 Golden Eagles 7,

Evangel 1

Three upperclassmen recorded braces and newcomer Julia Lambert scored in her collegiate debut and dished out two assists to power the No. 20 John Brown University women's soccer team to a lopsided 7-1 win over Evangel (Mo.) in the season opener on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Alumni Field.

Junior Elise Bosma and seniors Gifte Pavatt and Lauren Walter each tallied a pair of goals. Bosma and Walter added an assist apiece for a five-point outing, respectively.

In goal, sophomore Regan Riley made her second-career start for the Golden Eagles (1-0-0), picking up her first-career win with a pair of first-half saves. Riley then gave way to senior Emily Dobbins in the intermission, as Dobbins handed in a pair of saves in the final 45 minutes of play.

John Brown's first goal of the 2023 campaign came off Bosma's upper body deep in the box off a lovely corner service from sophomore Bella Graber at the right flag in the 29th minute.

Before the break, the Golden Eagles saw its lead triple in the waning minutes of the first half, both courtesy of Pavatt. The first of consecutive goals came as Pavatt capitalizing on a gorgeous combination play through the midfield, initiated by senior Alyssa Henderson. Henderson's pass ahead was flicked through the back line by senior Rachel Stone, springing Pavatt into a one-on-one with Valor keeper Chloe Hancock - which Pavatt bested to register the game-winner.

Then, with the clock winding down before halftime, junior Grace Bishop's shot from the left side rebounded into the middle, where Pavatt hastily lofted a second offering at goal over Hancock. The ball found its intended target with just eight-tenths of a second remaining to complete the first-half brace just 2:18 apart.

The second half featured a combined five goals, beginning with a Lambert cross from the right flank that perfectly landed at the feet of Walters in a crowded box. While Hancock made an incredible reaction save on the first attempt, Walter negotiated around the pair of Valor defenders to easily deposit the rebound into the awning goal to push the John Brown lead to four in the 48th.

After Evangel scored 24 seconds later to break the clean sheet, the hosts posted three goals in the final 30 minutes of play.

John Brown held lopsided advantages in all categories, inclduing shots (37-5), shots on target (20-5) and corner kicks (11-0).

Up next

The Golden Eagles return to action on Thursday, Aug. 31, for the first day of the John Brown University Classic, when JBU welcomes No. 22 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) to Siloam Springs for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The entirety of the classic will air live on the SAC Sports Network.