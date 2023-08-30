Lady Panthers rally for 3-1 win at Gravette

GRAVETTE -- The Siloam Springs Lady Panthers, after dropping the opening set at Gravette and falling behind by five points late in the second, collected themselves for a rally that saw them take three sets in a row for a 3-1 victory over the Lady Lions on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Gravette won the opening set, 16-25, and held an 18-13 lead in the second set when the Lady Panthers put together a 12-3 rally to swipe that set, 25-21.

"I'm very proud of the team and the hard work they put in to be able to come back from losing the first set and an 18-13 deficit in the second set," said Siloam Springs coach Carrie Thammarath. "They learned how to overcome mistakes in the game and they worked hard to win hustle points and executed the strategy effectively in order to pull out the win. The heart and determination this team has makes me very excited moving forward in the season."

Siloam Springs won the third set, 25-17, and then the fourth, 25-18.

Senior Lillian Wilkie led the Lady Pantehrs in kills with 10, followed by Jetta Broquard and Story Castagna with seven apiece.

Trinity Collette recorded a team-high five aces with Haley Thomas and Wilkie notching four each.

Aveary Speed led the team in blocks with two solos while assisting on another and Wilkie posted one solo while assisting on another.

Collette and Thomas paced Siloam Springs with 17 and 12 digs, respectively, with Chaney Stanaland adding nine.

Thomas led the team in the assists department with 24.

Up next

The Lady Panthers, who were to play at Springdale Tuesday night, host Carthage, Mo., Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and play at Mountain Home on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 5:30 p.m.