Intermittent street closures are anticipated over the next nine months due to the Lake Francis Rebuild project, which began Monday, Aug. 28.

Lake Francis Drive, spanning from Mt. Olive to the railroad tracks, will be intermittently closed based on construction needs.

Additionally, Azlin Place, Roselawn Street, Aspen Street, Chanel Street, Washington Street and Kristy Lane will experience intermittent closures at their respective intersections with Lake Francis Drive.