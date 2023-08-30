Miller appointed interim chief of police

Captain Scott Miller has been appointed as the interim chief of the Siloam Springs Police Department, effective Sept. 1.

"Having served the department and citizens of Siloam Springs for over 23 years, being chosen as interim chief is the ultimate privilege to continue my service to the citizens and the police department," Miller said. "I am deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity."

Miller's new role comes as former Chief of Police Allan Gilbert transitions to city administrator of the city of Siloam Springs.

"It has been one of my greatest honors and pleasures to serve as police chief the past four years," Gilbert said. "It has simply been an amazing experience that I will never forget and always cherish."

Miller will serve as interim chief until a final decision is made during the search for the next chief of police of Siloam Springs.