NWA fishing report: Bluegill best bet at Beaver

Beaver Lake: Reports from all waters are spotty at best because of the recent heat that has kept lots of anglers at home.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said the best bet at Beaver Lake might be for bluegill. Fish along shady banks in shallow water with worms or a piece of nightcrawler.

For black bass, try top-water lures at first light. Fish deep brush piles later with plastic worms or jig and pigs. Trolling is the best way to catch crappie and walleye. For crappie, troll crank baits in creek arms or over flats. Use baits that dive to 15 feet. Troll nightcrawler rigs behind a bottom bouncer weight for walleye. Troll 30 feet deep over flats and along points. Try for catfish at night with any type of catfish bait such as liver or stink bait. Bait up with small sunfish to target large flathead catfish.

Average surface water temperature is in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Beaver tailwater: Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, said trout are biting early on prepared trout baits such as Berkley Power Bait or Pautzke Fire Bait. After sunrise, small spoons are worth a try. The best trout fishing is in the deeper holes above Spider Creek.

Power generation at Beaver Dam is typically in the afternoon.

Lake Fayetteville: Lake Fayetteville Marina recommends fishing for bluegill early with worms or crickets. Try plastic worms for black bass. Crappie fishing is slow.

Lake Sequoyah: Angler Mike McBride said all fishing is slow. Best bet is to try for black bass early with top-water lures or plastic worms.

Bella Vista: Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports black bass are biting plastic worms in shaded, shallow water, but fishing is slow. Lakes Windsor or Loch Lomond are the currently the top lakes for bass. Try for bluegill with crickets or worms 10 feet deep at any Bella Vista lake. Catfish are biting all types of bait at all Bella Vista lakes.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Elk River: Big Elk Floats, Camping and Lodging reports black bass are biting well on Whopper Plopper top-water lures, spinner baits, swim baits and plastic lizards. Deep holes with cover are good places to fish.

Swepco Lake: Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass at night with big plastic worms in dark colors or spinner baits in dark colors. Crank baits that dive 15 feet or deeper may also work at night. For daytime fishing, use plastic worms on a shaky-head or drop-shot rig.

Illinois River: Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with tube baits or small plastic lizards when the water is low.

Eastern Oklahoma: The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing at Grand Lake for largemouth bass with plastic worms, crank baits or top-water lures along rock, timber or weed beds. Catfish are biting well on cut shad or shrimp along flats on the main lake.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass are biting fair on buzz baits, jig and pigs or plastic worms along points or brush. White bass fishing is good with Alabama rigs or inline spinners such as Rooster Tails. Crappie are biting well on minnows or jigs around docks or timber on the main lake.

At Lake Eucha, black bass fishing is good with top-water lures, plastic worms or crank baits in coves and near weed beds. Crappie fishing is fair with minnows or jigs around brush. Channel catfish are biting well on liver, cut bait or hot dog chunks.

Table Rock Lake: Focused Fishing Guide Service says black bass can be caught with small plastic worms on a drop-shot rig 28 to 31 feet deep along gravel points and flats. Bass are also around tree tops and dock cables.

Jig and pigs or plastic worms rigged Texas or Carolina style may work 12 to 25 feet deep around gravel points. Try top-water lures in shallow water at first light.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff