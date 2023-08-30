Obituaries

Thomas Effort Alsip

Thomas Effort Alsip, 80, of Gentry, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

He was born in Simpson, Ill., to Gilbert and Dorothy Murry Alsip. He graduated from high school in Vienna, Ill., in 1962. He was an electrician for Woolbright Electric. He enjoyed family, friends and farm life. He attended Gentry Seventh-day Adventist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Cori Alan Alsip; and two sons, Adam Effort Alsip and Kenneth Lee Alsip.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Hurley Alsip; his children, Carl Alsip and wife Teri, Greg Alsip, and Mark Alsip; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held on Sunday, Aug. 13, at Gentry Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.westfieldchapel.com.

Mary 'Joan' Hubbard

Mary 'Joan' Hubbard, 87, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Quail Ridge Living Center in Colcord, Okla.

She was born to Frank and Xava (Greer) Aggus. Xava died when Joan was very young and Frank married Grace Aggus, who raised Joan as her own.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her mother, Grace; one daughter, Terri Culley-Hubbard; and one brother, Gary Aggus.

She is survived by her husband, Harlan Hubbard, of the home; sons, Rev. Greg Hubbard and wife Noell of Smith Center, Kan., Blaine Hubbard and wife Valarie of Siloam Springs; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; one brother, Ken and wife Danetta Aggus; two sisters, Cheryl Aggus, and Connie Matusoff and husband Jim, all of Colorado.

A memorial service for Joan will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 2 at the Community Christian Church of Siloam Springs, followed by a meal for family and friends. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com

Jack Laverne Pardue

Jack Pardue, 77, of Rose, Okla., died Wednesday Aug 23,2023.

He was born June 28, 1946, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Jack and Elsie (Bryant) Pardue.

He is preceded in death by both parents; and two granddaughters.

A visitation will be held at Wasson Funeral Home, 441 Hwy 412 W., Siloam Springs, Ark., on Wednesday, August 30, at 12 p.m., with Funeral Service starting at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Elm Cemetery, Leach, Okla. To sign the online guestbook, please visit: www.wassonfuneralhome.com

Paula June Bates-Hutton

Paula June Bates – Hutton, 78, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died on August 22, 2023, at Apple Creek Health and Rehab, in Centerton, Ark..

She was born December 19, 1944, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to Lester and Edith (Starkey) Hinds.

She is preceded in death by two husbands, Ernest Bates, and Harvey Hutton; and stepson, Larry Bates.

She is survived by her daughter, Jerri Peachee and husband Dearl, of the home; one son, Duane Scoggins and wife Rissa, of Oklahoma City; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one brother, Jerry Hinds and wife Betty, of Victorville, Calif.; and daughter-in-law, Sally Bates of Gentry.

A Funeral Service was held Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at 10 a.m., at First Christian Church, 1405 W. Jefferson, Siloam Springs, Ark., 72761. Burial followed at Bell Cemetery in Watts, Okla. To sign the online guestbook, please visit: www.wassonfuneralhome.com

Deloris Althea Douthit

Deloris Althea Douthit, 87 years old, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died on August 26, 2023, at the Circle of Life, in Springdale, Ark.

She was born November 14, 1935, in Delaware County, Okla., to Joseph John and Opal Pearl Ophelia (Shelley) Huffman.

She is preceded in death by both parents; her husband George Douthit; daughter, Carolyn Gatrell; grandson, Bradley Martin; granddaughter, Amber Reeder; and great-granddaughter, Zoey Martin.

Deloris is survived by her four children: Bobby W. Garrett and his wife Andrea, of Siloam Springs, Ark., Terry N. Garrett and his wife Shari, of Cincinnati, Ark., Lisa L. Martin of West Allis, Wisc., and Susan A. Watts, of Siloam Springs; two stepsons, George E. Douthit and his wife Gloria, of Shawnee, Okla., and Guy H. Douthit and his wife Diana, of Bartlesville, Okla.; she will also be missed by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A visitation was held 5-7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28, at Wasson Funeral Home, 441 Hwy 412 W., Siloam Springs. Brother Larry Hendre officiated the Graveside Funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Allen Cemetery, West Siloam, Okla. To sign the online guestbook, please visit: www.wassonfuneralhome.com

Shirley Ann Farrow

Shirley Ann Farrow, 88 years old, Of Siloam Springs, died in Bentonville, Ark., on Aug. 27, 2023.

She was born on July 27, 1935, to Gerald and Velma (Calkins) Bryant.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Velma Bryant.

She is survived by her husband, Hershel Farrow, of the home, son Mark and wife Marla, daughter Gail and husband Troy; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three great-great-children.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Nicodemus Community Church, with Aaron Ascencio Officiating, service times are pending.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cremations Only LLC.