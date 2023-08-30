Manage Subscription
Rock swap planned for Sept. 9

by Staff report | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Looking for something that is family fun, and is also free?

The Northwest Arkansas Gem & Mineral Society is holding a one-day Rock Swap on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The swap will be on the grounds of the Rock Club's Clubhouse, located on State Highway 43 at the corner of Lawlis Road, just north of the Siloam Springs city limits. Parking is on the grounds and free, and there will be no admission charged.

A Rock Swap is just a very informal rock show but held outdoors instead of in a building. There will be members of various rock clubs from around the area who come to the swap, set up a table or two and sell their stones, slabs and cabochons, minerals, fossils, jewelry, lapidary equipment ... one never knows what is going to be at a swap. But one thing is certain: it will be fun. And rock people just love to talk to visitors about the rocks they collect.

There will be a live auction at 1 p.m. that anyone can participate in, with minerals, stones, lapidary equipment and whatever else someone wants to put into the auction. Sign up is free, and anyone can be a seller or a buyer. Sellers must turn in their items at the auction site before noon, and the club will collect 15% commission.

Remember, this will be one day only on Saturday, Sept. 9. Everyone is invited to mark the date on their calendar and plan to come out and look at some pretty rocks, maybe even some they have not seen before.

For more information, contact DeLane Cox, publicity chair, at 479-254-0894, or email at .

