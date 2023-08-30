Second-half blitz sends Golden Eagles to 2-0

Senior Oscar Carballo tallied a brace and added two assists in his season debut and the John Brown University men's soccer team posted four-second half goals in a 4-0 clean sheet victory over Southwestern (Kan.) on Friday, Aug. 25, at Alumni Field to remain perfect on the season.

Sophomore Marco Brizuela opend the scoring in the 47th minute and 90 seconds later, junior Alejandro Ramirez added an insurance marker before Carballo's back-to-back goals capped off a completely lopsided second half that saw John Brown (2-0-0) take a 13-0 shooting advantage over the visiting Moundbuilders.

In a very tight first half, Southwestern (0-1-0) nearly built a 2-0 lead, but a pair of dream opportunities both went just wide of goal as the match entered the intermission scoreless.

It took just 1:27 of play into the second half, however, when the Golden Eagles took advantage. Brizuela netted his first of the season after Carballo's pass up the right flank was chipped into the middle by Jose Gabriel Rodriguez. Brizuela buried the shot in the slot to the near right pocket of goal to net the game-winner.

The JBU lead doubled just 1:18 later in the 48th minute when Carballo dribbled up the right side and sent a cross into the box to Ramirez, who buried the service to the far left side of goal. It was Ramirez's first goal of the season.

John Brown finished with a lopsided 18-3 shooting advantage, while the Golden Eagle defense and junior Kyle Hix combined for the second shutout of the season. Hix needed just one first-half save for the clean sheet.

Golden Eagles 1,

Friends (Kan.) 0

Senior Erick Diaz scored with 11 seconds left in the first half and junior Kyle Hix made three saves – also rejecting a game-tying opportunity late – as the John Brown University men's soccer team opened the 2023 campaign with a 1-0 win over Friends (Kan.) on a blistery Tuesday, Aug. 22, evening at Alumni Field.

Due to excessive head conditions, the match that was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. was moved back to 7 p.m. and even had another 50-minute delay because of the extreme heat.

Once the sun peaked below the trees that surround Alumni Field, the Golden Eagles (1-0-0) went to work, out-shooting the visiting Falcons (0-1-0) by a 10-4 margin in the first half. Friends carried the possession early, but after about 10 minutes John Brown controlled the pace of play and dictated the pitch.

After challenging Friends' keeper Felipe Garcia four times through the first 44 minutes of play, the hosts broke the level score once Jose Almanza sent a ball to the left side after winning a turnover. Running into the pass was Diaz, who ripped a shot back to the far right side of goal for a 1-0 John Brown advantage.

JBU out-shot Friends by a 13-5 margin and took seven of the 11 corner kicks on the night.

Up next

JBU next welcomes Jamestown (N.D.) to Alumni Field on Friday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. The contest will be carried live on the SAC Sports Network.